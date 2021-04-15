Broadband internet service provider Excitel has expanded its fibre broadband network to 10 more cities. Most of the expansion work was completed between the month of January to March 2021.

The expansion has taken place in cities like Nizamabad and Khammam in Telangana, Rawatsar in Rajasthan, Kakinada and Bhimavara in Andhra Pradesh, Farrukhabad, Padrauna, Akbarpur, and Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru where the company has expanded its fibre footprint.

As per the company, the latest expansion spree is an attempt to strengthen its presence in the country while giving customers the option to avail themselves of affordable broadband internet plans with the technological prowess of fibre broadband.

The company’s co-founder and CEO Vivek Rana said: “For the speedy implementation of Digital India programme, access to a fibre wireline internet connection with plans tailored for different kinds of an audience is pertinent.”

More of the target places have been spots that don’t have the presence of major fibre broadband players which is where Excitel thinks this would be a good opportunity.

“It gives me immense joy to share that Excitel is now present in 28 cities and has embarked on a journey to provide world-class FTTH facilities at affordable rates,” Raina said.

Broadband internet services in these cities have already commenced and all broadband plans have been rolled out for future customers. In 2021, the company envisions spreading its fibre network to 50 cities in the country.

Excitel is currently offering its existing customers the option to upgrade to fibre if their area has the option. You can do so by downloading the Excitel app and choosing the option “Upgrade to fibre”.

You need to pay a deposit of Rs 1,000 (fully refundable) for the additional hardware needed for fibre broadband and the company executive will come to your homes to install the connection within 30 days of your request.