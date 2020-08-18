A couple of months ago, a report claimed that Reliance Jio is working with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to bring UPI to its 4G-enabled Jio Phone. Today, BGR India has learnt that the UPI-enabled ‘Jio Pay’ is now available to over a thousand JioPhone users in public testing phase, and the telco is getting ready for a wider rollout very soon. Also Read - Reliance Jio to live stream IPL 2020 matches with these prepaid plans

According to BGR India source, Jio was internally testing this UPI-enabled ‘Jio Pay‘ from over a year. But the initial public rollout to over a thousand Jio Phone users (original JioPhone only) took place on August 15. Also Read - JioFi available with 5 months of free data, calls for new users: All you need to know

We have also got hold of the first set of images (see above) of Jio Pay from a JioPhone user in Mumbai. As it can be seen that the application uses UPI and also users confirmed that “UPI supports complete features including Add Bank, Scan and Pay, Pay through VPA, Transaction History.” Also Read - JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model: Expected price is under Rs 500

According to our information, Jio Pay for JioPhone has been built over a tokenization platform, and it uses ‘Tap and Pay’ contactless payment through NFC in any NFC enabled POS machine. As of now Jio has onboard Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Standard Chartered, IndusInd, SBI, Kotak, YesBank, RBL Bank. It is also been said that both Credit and Debit cards (Mastercard and VISA) of these banks can be tokenized and used for payment.

To note, Reliance Jio has re-worked the NPCI’s UPI payment transaction system for the Kai OS operating system on Jio Phone because NPCI library is responsible for bringing the payments screen where users enter their UPI PIN for all the UPI transactions.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

It is now expected that the Jio Pay wider rollout will soon take place. The telco is likely to make an official announcement in the coming days. So far, only original JioPhone users have got the UPI feature, and we are expecting Jio Phone 2 onwards to get the same feature at the official launch.