Exclusive: Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up selfie camera launching in India next month

The sources have confirmed that V11 Pro successor next will come with an 'elevated front camera' like the Vivo NEX.

Vivo APEX 2019 concept teaser

Vivo is all set to bring a pop-up selfie camera to its mid-premium V series smartphones next month. Sources have confirmed to BGR India that Vivo will be launching the successor of the V11 Pro next month in India with an ‘elevated front camera’.

Vivo pioneered the pop-up selfie camera with its flagship Vivo NEX smartphone last year, and is now bringing the same technology to the upcoming V series phone, but the marketing name of the device isn’t confirmed yet. The company’s India wing Director-Brand Strategy, Nipun Marya, had previously confirmed that the company would be launching the Vivo V11 Pro successor in the first half of 2019.

According to people familiar with the matter, the smartphone will launch in India next month (February 2019), and it will feature a Vivo NEX-like pop-up selfie camera as well. However, the exact name of the device, launch details and specifications of the upcoming V series smartphone isn’t known at this point.

Watch Video: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

To remind you, the Vivo V11 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 25,990. While its successor’s name is yet to be confirmed, the Chinese manufacturer usually goes for odd numbers in its smartphone names. For instance, the Vivo X21 smartphone in China was succeeded by Vivo X23. While some reports have suggested that name as the Vivo V12 Pro, there is a possibility it might be marketed as Vivo V13 Pro or V15 Pro. Last year, Vivo India had launched the Vivo V9 phone in the first half of the year, while the Vivo V11 Pro was announced in the second half of the year.

A previous rumor about the V11 Pro successor hinted that the upcoming smartphone would be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. Also, the smartphone is likely follow footsteps of Vivo V11 Pro, and it might be made available for purchase through online and offline channels.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

To quickly recap, the Vivo V11 Pro features a 6.41-inch S-AMOLED full HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The Snapdragon 660 SoC powers the device along with 6GB of RAM. There is native storage of 64GB, and a microSD slot for addition storage. The rear shell has a dual-camera setup consisting of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It is also fitted with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. Keeping everything ticking is a 3,400mAh battery with support for 18W rapid charging.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 4:28 PM IST

