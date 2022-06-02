comscore ExpressVPN shuts shop in India due to new data law by govt
ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here’s why

ExpressVPN shuts shop in India

ExpressVPN, one of the biggest VPN service providers in the world is shutting shop in India. The reason? A recent law introduced by the Indian govt that requires VPN service providers to track user information for a period of at least five years. The govt asked the service providers to either comply or leave the country. Also Read - Govt reveals steps taken to fight cybercrime in India

ExpressVPN has rather quickly opted for the second option. However, the company has assured users that they will still be able to connect to VPN servers that will give them Indian IP addresses and allow them to access the internet as if they were located in India. These “virtual” India servers will be physically located in Singapore and the UK. Also Read - After latest Chinese app ban, Indian govt to continue scrutinizing applications: Report

Even the user interface of the service will remain identical. Users wanting to use the VPN service will simply have to connect to an Indian server, by selecting the VPN server location “India (via Singapore)” or “India (via UK).” Also Read - Indian govt plans to introduce iOS, Android-rival operating system: Check details

ExpressVPN has already been operating the “India (via UK)” server location for several years. With virtual locations, the registered IP address matches the country you have chosen to connect to, while the server is physically located in another country. Virtual locations are used, where necessary, to provide faster, more reliable connections.

In a blog post talking to Indian customers, the service provider stated, “As for internet users based in India, they can use ExpressVPN confident that their online traffic is not being logged or stored, and that it’s not being monitored by their government.”

The blog post further explains their move saying that “as countries’ data retention laws shift, we frequently find ourselves adjusting our infrastructure to best protect our users’ privacy and security. In this case, that has meant ending operations in India.”

India’s new VPN rule will come into effect later this month from June 27. The govt has asked VPN providers to not only track IP Addresses of its users but also to store user’s real names, usage patterns, and even other tracking data.

The new rule was introduced by India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The agency that is built to fight cybercrime requires the VPN service providers to keep a lookout on user data.

The blog by the service provider strongly stated, “ExpressVPN refuses to participate in the Indian government’s attempts to limit internet freedom. As a company focused on protecting privacy and freedom of expression online, we will continue to fight to keep users connected to the open and free internet with privacy and security, no matter where they are located.”

It further added, “We will never collect logs of user activity, including no logging of browsing history, traffic destination, data content, or DNS queries. We also never store connection logs, meaning no logs of IP addresses, outgoing VPN IP addresses, connection timestamps, or session durations.”

  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 9:30 PM IST

