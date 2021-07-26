Face ID might soon reach new Apple products, which will include the MacBooks and the iMacs. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Face ID is most likely to be incorporated in the products that are still devoid of the tech in a couple of years. Also Read - iPhone 12 for iPhone 11 launch price at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, iPhone 12 Mini alse sees discount

Macs will be joined by the iPhone SE lineup and even the non-Pro iPad models. This will make Face ID a universal feature in the Apple ecosytem.

Face ID for all Apple products

Gurman, in his Power on newsletter, suggests that including Face ID in almost all major devices is Apple's "ultimate goal." Apple's Macs haven't got Face ID as the screens are too thin for a TrueDepth senor.

The reason for other products is to cut the costs while providing the necessary security. The inexpensive iPhone SE and the low-end iPads make use of Touch ID, which acts as a more affordable alternative to Apple’s facial recognition system.

This is expected to change soon but it will take some time. Gurman’s guess is a few years later, which means we can expect this change in 2023 or 2024.

The newsletter reads, “But I expect that to eventually change. It won’t happen this year, but I’d bet Face ID on the Mac is coming within a couple of years. I expect all iPhones and iPads to transition to Face ID within that timeframe, too.”

It is suggested that for Apple to differentiate its high-end products from the low-end ones, implementation of an under-the-display camera on the former can prove helpful. The inexpensive iPhones can stick to a notched display.

In the future, we can expect the expensive iPhones to get a punch-hole screen, something we have seen on the high-end, as well as, mid-range/low-end Android phones. It is to be noted that this won’t be the case with the upcoming iPhone 13, which is expected to see small notch in the name of change.

We can also expect a major redesign for the future Macs that will support Face ID.