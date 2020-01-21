Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

A Face Recognition app will be used by the Telangana State Election Commission as the app will help counter impersonation by voters. With the facial recognition app, SEC will be able to verify and get real-time authentication of voters at polling stations. As impersonation remains an issue during polls, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) says that this tech will bring objectivity to voter verification work.

“It is likely that there may be a number of impersonation cases but have not come to the notice of the election authorities since the real voters may not have come to a polling station or may not have demanded for a tendered vote,” read a TSEC statement. It added that “the process of identification and authentification of the voter by applying the latest technologies of Artificial Intelligence, deep learning, etc.. are completely driven by the system with full digital trail can help reduce impersonation cases significantly.”

The face recognition app will be used at select 10 polling stations of the Kompally Municipality of Medchal Malkajgiri district. This system will be used as an additional tool to validate the identity of a voter in addition to the existing procedures. You might be wondering as to how this facial recognition system will work. So, basically, a polling officer will verify the ID of a voter, and then take the voter’s picture and upload it to the servers of Telangana State Technology Services, with the help of a Face Recognition app.

The photograph will then be matched using a deep learning-based photo comparison app. Then the application will display the result of the verification based on the match “established with any one of the voters with an appropriate message,” PTI reported.

The cited source also mentioned that the photographs will not be stored or used for any other purpose. “They will be erased from the memory of the mobile phone used in the polling station and also the server of TSTS (Telangana State Technology Services). For this TSTS has to give an undertaking to this effect before implementation of the pilot project,” the SEC said. Polling for 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations will take place on January 22 and the results would be revealed on January 25.

– With inputs from PTI