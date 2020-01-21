comscore Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls
  • Home
  • News
  • Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls
News

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

News

As impersonation remains an issue during polls, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) says that the Face Recognition app will bring objectivity to voter verification work.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 1:53 PM IST
Smartphone

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

A Face Recognition app will be used by the Telangana State Election Commission as the app will help counter impersonation by voters. With the facial recognition app, SEC will be able to verify and get real-time authentication of voters at polling stations. As impersonation remains an issue during polls, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) says that this tech will bring objectivity to voter verification work.

Related Stories


“It is likely that there may be a number of impersonation cases but have not come to the notice of the election authorities since the real voters may not have come to a polling station or may not have demanded for a tendered vote,” read a TSEC statement. It added that “the process of identification and authentification of the voter by applying the latest technologies of Artificial Intelligence, deep learning, etc.. are completely driven by the system with full digital trail can help reduce impersonation cases significantly.”

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a ‘CopyCat’ brand with a meme

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a ‘CopyCat’ brand with a meme

The face recognition app will be used at select 10 polling stations of the Kompally Municipality of Medchal Malkajgiri district. This system will be used as an additional tool to validate the identity of a voter in addition to the existing procedures. You might be wondering as to how this facial recognition system will work. So, basically, a polling officer will verify the ID of a voter, and then take the voter’s picture and upload it to the servers of Telangana State Technology Services, with the help of a Face Recognition app.

India to get world's biggest face recognition system next month

Also Read

India to get world's biggest face recognition system next month

The photograph will then be matched using a deep learning-based photo comparison app. Then the application will display the result of the verification based on the match “established with any one of the voters with an appropriate message,” PTI reported.

The cited source also mentioned that the photographs will not be stored or used for any other purpose. “They will be erased from the memory of the mobile phone used in the polling station and also the server of TSTS (Telangana State Technology Services). For this TSTS has to give an undertaking to this effect before implementation of the pilot project,” the SEC said. Polling for 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations will take place on January 22 and the results would be revealed on January 25.

With inputs from PTI

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 1:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications
Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

News

Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

News

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

News

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

News

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications

Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

News

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls
Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime

News

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime
Chaayos tests facial recognition at its outlets raising privacy concerns

News

Chaayos tests facial recognition at its outlets raising privacy concerns
India to get world's biggest face recognition system next month

News

India to get world's biggest face recognition system next month
India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system

News

India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 38,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Republic Day Sale : स्मार्टफोन, स्मार्ट टीवी और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर और कीमत

Huawei Mate 20 X  स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Honor 8X स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड EMUI 10 सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications
Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

News

Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India
Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

News

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls
Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

News

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

News

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025