comscore FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
News

FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter

News

FaceApp was launched back in 2017, but it is making a comeback with its 'old' filter which makes young people look old.

  • Published: July 17, 2019 10:15 AM IST
faceapp-stock-image

A smartphone app that is suddenly making a comeback is FaceApp which was originally launched back in 2017. This app uses neural networks to make digital changes to your face after clicking a photo. FaceApp is developed by Wirless Lab from Saint-Petersburg, Russia. It is available for download on both Google Play Store and App Store.

What this app essentially does is transform your face into different looks by adding smiles, beauty filter, old and young, male and female. But the one feature that is really taking over the internet again is the ageing filter. This transforms young faces to look old with wrinkles and grey hair to boot. This feature has become popular because it is one of the free ones on the app. Besides that the digital transformation showed by the app is rather realistic.

How FaceApp works

To start with, you need to capture your face through a camera. Or you can choose an image from the existing photos in your gallery. You can then choose from among the different filters and see how the app works its magic on your face. The ‘old’ filter gives you a preview of how you’d look when you turn old, obviously. The results seemed fine and this is something we’ve come across in apps like Aging Booth and Oldify.

Is Facebook launching new TikTok competitor?

Also Read

Is Facebook launching new TikTok competitor?

The ‘young’ filter which has the icon of a toddler adds baby fat to your face and adds a small cute smile trying to achieve an innocent look. The ‘female’ and ‘male’ filters were my favorite. Within the FaceApp itself, one can create a collage of pictures where you can either add the original one choose three filters, or use all four tiles to add filters. There’s a duo collage as well where you can choose two images of yourself.

The male and female filter are available to download in collage mode only. As seen with other apps, you have the option to share it on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and download the edited pictures as well. There’s a pro version of FaceApp as well which removes ads, removes the app’s watermark on pictures and data management. The app uses detailed AI algorithms to create these transformations in the photos.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 10:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying

Editor's Pick

FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
Amazfit GTR Smartwatch launched in China, specifications, features, price

News

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch launched in China, specifications, features, price

Huawei, Honor announce global rollout of EMUI 9.1, Magic UI 2.1

News

Huawei, Honor announce global rollout of EMUI 9.1, Magic UI 2.1

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC launched

News

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC launched

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Most Popular

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

MediaTek Helio G90 teased; likely to be company's first gaming chipset

FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch launched in China, specifications, features, price

Huawei, Honor announce global rollout of EMUI 9.1, Magic UI 2.1

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC launched

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter

News

FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
FaceApp removes controversial 'ethnicity filters' after outrage

News

FaceApp removes controversial 'ethnicity filters' after outrage
FaceApp gives different looks to your face in the most photorealistic way

News

FaceApp gives different looks to your face in the most photorealistic way

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio P65 SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

क्या आपने वायरल हो रही FaceApp एप्लिकेशन का किया इस्तेमाल, AI की मदद से बदल देती है उम्र

72 दिनों की बैटरी बैकअप के साथ लॉन्च हुए Huami Amazfit GTR स्मार्टवॉच

Mi A3 Launch: आज स्पेन में लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या हो सकती है स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन Redmi K20 Pro

News

MediaTek Helio G90 teased; likely to be company's first gaming chipset
News
MediaTek Helio G90 teased; likely to be company's first gaming chipset
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter

News

FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
Amazfit GTR Smartwatch launched in China, specifications, features, price

News

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch launched in China, specifications, features, price
Huawei, Honor announce global rollout of EMUI 9.1, Magic UI 2.1

News

Huawei, Honor announce global rollout of EMUI 9.1, Magic UI 2.1
Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC launched

News

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC launched