FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter

A smartphone app that is suddenly making a comeback is FaceApp which was originally launched back in 2017. This app uses neural networks to make digital changes to your face after clicking a photo. FaceApp is developed by Wirless Lab from Saint-Petersburg, Russia. It is available for download on both Google Play Store and App Store.

What this app essentially does is transform your face into different looks by adding smiles, beauty filter, old and young, male and female. But the one feature that is really taking over the internet again is the ageing filter. This transforms young faces to look old with wrinkles and grey hair to boot. This feature has become popular because it is one of the free ones on the app. Besides that the digital transformation showed by the app is rather realistic.

How FaceApp works

To start with, you need to capture your face through a camera. Or you can choose an image from the existing photos in your gallery. You can then choose from among the different filters and see how the app works its magic on your face. The ‘old’ filter gives you a preview of how you’d look when you turn old, obviously. The results seemed fine and this is something we’ve come across in apps like Aging Booth and Oldify.

The ‘young’ filter which has the icon of a toddler adds baby fat to your face and adds a small cute smile trying to achieve an innocent look. The ‘female’ and ‘male’ filters were my favorite. Within the FaceApp itself, one can create a collage of pictures where you can either add the original one choose three filters, or use all four tiles to add filters. There’s a duo collage as well where you can choose two images of yourself.

The male and female filter are available to download in collage mode only. As seen with other apps, you have the option to share it on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and download the edited pictures as well. There’s a pro version of FaceApp as well which removes ads, removes the app’s watermark on pictures and data management. The app uses detailed AI algorithms to create these transformations in the photos.