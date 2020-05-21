comscore Facebook allows users to lock their profile in India | BGR India
Facebook allows users to lock their profile in India

The profile lock option makes sure that no random person can download your photo or try to access details.

  Published: May 21, 2020 10:11 PM IST
Facebook users in India are now getting a new privacy feature which helps them lock their profile. This will ensure that any random person trying to look for your photos or profile picture is not able to see them. Also Read - Facebook Shops will let small businesses list products across various apps

The company has made this option thinking about safety of women on the platform but even male users on Facebook can lock their profile picture if they want to. The feature is rolling out to users in India in the coming week. Also Read - Facebook to buy Giphy and integrate its services with Instagram: Report

How the Lock feature works?

So once the person enables the profile lock, the other person will only be able to see the profile picture. They will not be able to expand the size of the image or see anything else. Anyone will be able to access the feature from more option on their profile. Over there users will have to tap on the lock profile option. Once it’s enabled, you will see a blue badge in front of the profile which means it is locked. Also Read - Facebook's Zoom-rival group video chat 'Messenger Rooms' now available globally

In addition to locking the photo, the user also ensures they are not able to post anything publicly. In fact, users will not be able to see themselves tagged on other’s photos unless they disable the lock feature from their profile. And in order to make the post public, they will have to unlock their profile (via NDTV Gadgets360).

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Earlier this week, it had announced Shops platform to help businesses to list products for sale. This will make it easier for companies to list their products on Facebook and Instagram. The free service will allow businesses to list products on their Facebook Page, Instagram profile, Stories or in ads. Mark Zuckerberg said this is just a start for businesses looking to build commerce on Facebook and its platforms.

