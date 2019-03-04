Facebook and Instagram filed lawsuit against Chinese companies for selling fake accounts

Facebook and its Instagram unit have filed a lawsuit against four Chinese companies and three people based in China as they were selling fake accounts, likes and followers, as per the social network’s short blog post. The China-based companies reportedly created and promoted the same over the last two years and used the social network‘s trademarks and service marks.

“Fake and inauthentic accounts can be used for spam and phishing campaigns, misinformation campaigns, marketing scams, advertising fraud, and other fraud schemes which are profitable at scale,” the lawsuit asserted. Furthermore, the Chinese companies also marketed fake accounts on Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn, Twitter and other online service providers. The lawsuit also reportedly mentioned that Facebook detected fake accounts leveraging Artificial Intelligence and disabled 2.1 billion inauthentic accounts “often within minutes of the accounts’ creation.”

The complaint further stated the names of the Chinese companies, including Xiu Network Science and Technology Company, Xiu Feishu Science and Technology Company, Xiufei Book Technology Co., Home Network (Fujian) Technology Co., Ltd. TechCrunch reported that Facebook is demanding for “$100,000 in damages each for six websites it lists in the complaint for trademark infringement, terms of service violations and cybersquatting domains using its name.”

The blog post stated that “by filing the lawsuit, we hope to reinforce that this kind of fraudulent activity is not tolerated and that we’ll act forcefully to protect the integrity of our platform.” Besides, in the past, Facebook had faced intense criticism for poorly handling private data of its users with governments around the world raising questions on social network’s policies. Following which, the company seems to be fighting back against commercial exploitation of its platform.