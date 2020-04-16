comscore Facebook and Reliance looking to create a super app | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook and Reliance Industries looking to create a super app like WeChat for India: Report
News

Facebook and Reliance Industries looking to create a super app like WeChat for India: Report

News

The social media giant is reportedly in discussion to acquire 10 percent stake in Reliance Jio.

  • Published: April 16, 2020 2:27 PM IST
facebook-mark-zuckerberg-f8-keynote-2019

Reliance Industries and Facebook are exploring the idea of creating a super-app similar to WeChat. According to Economic Times, the social media giant is looking at leveraging the user base of WhatsApp for the super app. Mukesh Ambani-led RIL and Facebook would reportedly bring in the funding, technical knowhow and domain expertise for the application. Facebook was reportedly looking at acquiring a stake in Reliance Jio. Also Read - Facebook's RegNet AI model tops Google's EfficientNet, runs 5 times faster on GPUs

The new report notes that the ongoing discussions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With super-app, the two companies are looking to design an app that works as a one-stop shop for all user needs. In China, WeChat is not only used for messaging but it can also be used to order food, book cabs, book flights or hotels and even make mobile payments. In the case of Reliance, the company is looking at tap Reliance Retail stories to purchase groceries. Also Read - Facebook launches Quiet Mode to curb social media addiction; here's when you will get it

The app will also integrate with ajio.com for shopping and payments will be processed via JioMoney. The idea is not new and is inspired by WeChat, which is estimated to have over 900 million users in China. The app is seen as a way for Reliance Industries to tie its commercial and consumer business divisions. ET further notes that Morgan Stanley has been appointed the investment banker for the project. Also Read - Facebook quietly adds private dating app to App store

“This is going to be a defining partnership, and it’s not just a financial investment. The deal is about creating value and a business that would differentiate both Facebook and Reliance,” a person familiar with the plan told ET.

Facebook likely looking at a multi-billion dollar deal with Reliance Jio: Report

Also Read

Facebook likely looking at a multi-billion dollar deal with Reliance Jio: Report

It is also not confirmed whether these two companies will create a new company to fund this project. With reports of Facebook exploring a stake in Reliance Jio, we might see the social media giant invest in Reliance Retail as well. The exact nature of the partnership between the two companies remains unknown at this time. Financial Times had reported that Facebook is looking to pick up a 10 percent stake in Reliance Jio for “billions of dollars”. Hike tried to build a super app but pivoted to focus on single area.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 16, 2020 2:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS
News
Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS
Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

News

Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

News

YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

Facebook and RIL looking to create a super app

News

Facebook and RIL looking to create a super app

Coronavirus: US Senator questions Apple and Google on Privacy

News

Coronavirus: US Senator questions Apple and Google on Privacy

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Houseparty sees 50 million sign-ups in the past month

Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS

Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

Vivo NEX 3 5G gets Android 10 update

YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook and RIL looking to create a super app

News

Facebook and RIL looking to create a super app
New Facebook AI model tops Google

News

New Facebook AI model tops Google
Instagram begins rolling out DMs for web browsers

How To

Instagram begins rolling out DMs for web browsers
Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices

News

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
Reliance Jio launches JioPOS Lite recharging app to earn money: Check details

Telecom

Reliance Jio launches JioPOS Lite recharging app to earn money: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi भारत में लॉन्च कर सकती है Vacuum Cleaner, जारी किया टीजर

iPhone SE 2020 को लॉन्च करते ही एप्पल ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, नहीं बिकेगा आईफोन 8

Huawei Nova 7 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया सबसे सस्ता वायरलेस ईयरबड्स Redmi Airdots S, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Xioami ने गलती से जारी किया MIUI 12, देखिए कैसा हो सकता है नया डिजाइन

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Houseparty sees 50 million sign-ups in the past month
News
Houseparty sees 50 million sign-ups in the past month
Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS

News

Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS
Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

News

Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order
Vivo NEX 3 5G gets Android 10 update

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G gets Android 10 update
YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

News

YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase