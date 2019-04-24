comscore
  Facebook announces its first browser API for Chrome
Facebook announces its first browser API for Chrome

Facebook has announced its first major API contribution to Googles Chrome browser that is focused on making the user experience smoother and faster.

  Published: April 24, 2019 8:41 PM IST
Social networking giant Facebook has announced its first major API contribution to Googles Chrome browser that is focused on making the user experience smoother and faster shortening the time between a click or keystroke and the browser reacting to that.

In computer programming, API is a set of functions and procedures that supports the creation of applications which later access features or data that is part of an operating system (OS), application or other services. “We are excited to share that the ‘Chrome 74’ release will include the origin trial for our ‘isInputPending’ API. We hope to take developer feedback from this trial and use it to make the case for fully shipping the API,” Nate Schloss and Andrew Comminos, software engineers at Facebook wrote in a blog-post on Monday.

This process of bringing its own API to the Chrome browser marks the new method of developing web standards at the company.  According to the post, Facebook’s “isInputPending” API is now part of a larger effort to build scheduling primitives into the web.

The social networking giant would make trial of its new API on Chrome available for developers who “are looking to get rid of queuing delays and improve interaction and loading performance”. “We hope to continue driving new APIs and to ramp up our contributions to open source web browsers,” Schloss and Comminos said.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 8:41 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Madras High court ने TIKTOK ऐप से बैन हटाया, अब ऐप को कर पाएंगे डाउनलोड

Xiaomi का TV इस्तेमाल करने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, ऐसे बदल जाएगा TV को देखने का एक्सपीरियंस

Apple साल 2020 तक लॉन्च कर सकती है 5G iPhone

Vivo V15 की कीमत में हुई 2 हजार रुपये की कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Y2 : कौन-सा सेल्फी सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा बेहतर

