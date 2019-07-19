comscore Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a bug in Instagram
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram
News

Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram

News

Facebook gave $30,000 as part of a bug bounty program after he spotted a flaw in Facebook's photo-sharing app. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Updated: July 19, 2019 5:16 PM IST
Instagram

Facebook has awarded a Tamil Nadu-based security researcher, named Laxman Muthiyah for spotting a major bug in Instagram. The company gave $30,000 as a part of a bug bounty program after he spotted a flaw in Facebook‘s photo-sharing Instagram app. The researcher said that the vulnerability allowed him to “hack any Instagram account without consent permission.”

The security researcher asserted that hacking anyone’s Instagram account was easy by just triggering a password reset, requesting a recovery code. “I reported the vulnerability to the Facebook security team and they were unable to reproduce it initially due to lack of information in my report. After a few email and proof of concept video, I could convince them the attack is feasible,” Muthiyah wrote in a blog post.

WhatsApp testing feature that shares your Stories to Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and other apps

Also Read

WhatsApp testing feature that shares your Stories to Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and other apps

He further said that the security teams of Facebook and Instagram resolved that issue and awarded him $30,000 as a part of the social giant’s bounty program. Paul Ducklin, Senior Technologist at cybersecurity major Sophos, however, warned while the vulnerability found by Muthiyah no longer existed, users should familiarise themselves with the process of getting back control of their social media accounts, in case they get hacked.

“In case any of your accounts do get taken over, familiarise yourself with the process you’d follow to win them back. In particular, if there are documents or usage history that might help your case, get them ready before you get hacked, not afterwards,” Ducklin said. Besides, this is not the first that Muthiyah has spotted a flaw. He earlier identified a data deletion flaw as well as a data disclosure bug on Facebook.

Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know

Also Read

Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know

“To be clear: he found those holes in compliance with Facebook’s Bug Bounty programme, and he disclosed them responsibly to Facebook,” Ducklin said. “As a result, Facebook was able to fix the problems before the bugs became public, and (as far as anyone knows) these bugs were patched before anyone else found them,” he remarked.

Besides, in June, the social media giant awarded a 22-year-old engineer from Manipur for detecting a bug in WhatsApp. Facebook reportedly gave Zonel Sougaijam $5000 (approximately Rs 3.4 lakh) for spotting the flaw in the company’s messaging app. Furthermore, the company also added him in “Facebook Hall of Fame 2019.” The latter so far has 96 people for “making a responsible disclosure” to Facebook.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 19, 2019 4:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 19, 2019 5:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds
News
India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds
Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram

News

Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram

Instagram will now inform violators before deleting their accounts: Report

News

Instagram will now inform violators before deleting their accounts: Report

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top selling smartphones

News

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top selling smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update rolling out

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds

Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram

Instagram will now inform violators before deleting their accounts: Report

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top selling smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update rolling out

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram

News

Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram
Instagram will now inform violators before deleting their accounts: Report

News

Instagram will now inform violators before deleting their accounts: Report
Facebook and Google found tracking users on porn websites

News

Facebook and Google found tracking users on porn websites
WhatsApp payment service may be closer to launch in India

News

WhatsApp payment service may be closer to launch in India
Is Facebook launching new TikTok competitor?

News

Is Facebook launching new TikTok competitor?

हिंदी समाचार

TikTok New Feature : TikTok ने जोड़ा नया फीचर, यूजर्स WhatsApp से भेज पाएंगे वीडियो लिकं

8 Best Free Racing Games: इन Car और Bike Racing Games से आप कभी नहीं होंगे बोर

PUBG Mobile Club Open फाइनल में नहीं खेल पाएगी भारतीय टीम, नहीं मिला वीजा

Petition For Reduce Redmi K20 Price : Redmi K20 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत कम करने के लिए दायर हुई ऑनलाइन पीटिशन

Nokia मोबाइल फैन फेस्टिवल ऑफर्स

News

India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds
News
India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds
Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram

News

Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram
Instagram will now inform violators before deleting their accounts: Report

News

Instagram will now inform violators before deleting their accounts: Report
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top selling smartphones

News

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top selling smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update rolling out