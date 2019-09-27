comscore Facebook begins test to let users hide Likes | BGR India
  Facebook begins test to let users hide Likes
Facebook begins test to let users hide Likes

The test will first begin in Australia, the social media giant has confirmed.

  Published: September 27, 2019 3:56 PM IST
Facebook likes

Facebook is set to begin a test for hiding Likes. This will make the number of reactions, views and Likes visible only to a post’s author. The test will first begin in Australia, the social media giant has confirmed. “We are running a limited test where like, reaction and video view counts are made private across Facebook,” a company spokesperson told CNET in an email statement.

Facebook added that it would “gather feedback to understand whether this change will improve people’s experiences”. The reason behind removing likes from view was aimed at reducing social pressure among the users. The move follows a similar test Facebook started running on Instagram earlier this year.

First announced in May for users in Canada, now those in Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand will also be able to hide the ‘Like’ count on their Instagram posts. Facebook said earlier that it wanted its platform to be a place where people could comfortably express themselves and focus on sharing photos or videos rather concentrating on the number of ‘Likes’ and reactions.

Instagram for Android gets an AMOLED dark theme in alpha update

Instagram for Android gets an AMOLED dark theme in alpha update

Facebook has also announced its latest Dating service in the US. Interested users can now choose to opt into Facebook Dating, and create a dating profile. This profile is separate from the main profile, and one needs to be 18 years or older to register. Read on to find out everything about the Facebook Dating launch.

Facebook is also giving people the ability to integrate their Instagram posts directly into their Dating profile. This gives them the ability to add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists, in addition to Facebook friends. “By the end of the year, we’ll make it possible to add Facebook and Instagram Stories to your Dating profile too,” said Nathan Sharp, Product Manager, Facebook Dating.

With inputs from IANS

