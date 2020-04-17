comscore Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021
Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021

Facebook will hold some of these as virtual events instead, and Mark Zuckerberg noted that the details will be shared soon.

  Published: April 17, 2020 1:40 PM IST

Facebook has cancelled all ‘large physical events’ through June 2021. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in post on Thursday noted that any large event planned with 50 or more people by Facebook stands cancelled. It even includes the Oculus Connect 7 virtual reality conference in San Jose and next year’s F8 developers conference. Also Read - Facebook and Reliance Industries looking to create a super app like WeChat for India: Report

The social networking giant will hold some of these as virtual events instead, and Mark Zuckerberg noted that the details will be shared soon. Similarly, Facebook has also extended policy of “no business travel through at least June” 2020 as well. Also Read - Facebook launches Quiet Mode to curb social media addiction; here's when you will get it

“Even beyond this next period, guidance from health experts is that it won’t be advisable to have large groups of people get together for a while. Given this, we’re canceling any large physical events we had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021,” noted Zuckerberg in the post. Also Read - Facebook quietly adds private dating app to App store

Meanwhile in India, Reliance Industries and Facebook are exploring the idea of creating a super-app similar to WeChat. The social media giant is looking at leverage the user base of WhatsApp for this super app. Mukesh Ambani-led RIL and Facebook would reportedly bring in the funding, technical knowhow and domain expertise for the application.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The report around the super-app noted that the ongoing discussions got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With super-app, the two companies are looking to design an app that works as a one-stop shop for all user needs. The app may also integrate ajio.com for shopping and payments will be processed via JioMoney. The idea is not new and is inspired by WeChat, which is estimated to have over 900 million users in China.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 1:40 PM IST

