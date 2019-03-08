comscore
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while

Zuckerberg also pointed out that people may not believe that Facebook is ready to reform its services because of its past track record.

Facebook privacy focused Mark Zuckerberg

Image credit: Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and founder of social networking giant Facebook just took to a Facebook post to share a “privacy-focused” vision for the platform. It is interesting to note that this vision comes 15 years after the platform launched, which includes countless privacy scandals in recent years. According to the vision, Zuckerberg plans to rebuild its services “over the next few years” around a number of privacy-related principals. According to the information revealed by Zuckerberg, he wants the platform to comply with principals including private interactions, encryption, safety, reduction of permanence, data security, and interoperability.

As part of the Facebook note, Zuckerberg now noted that an increasing number of people “want to connect privately”. He also noted that interaction on social media will be more privacy-focused than the open platforms of the present. He also revealed the previously reported plans about integrating and creating an interoperable system between Instagram Direct, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. As part of the vision, Zuckerberg added that he expects the future versions of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to be the primary ways of communication on the platform.

As part of the note, Zuckerberg also pointed out that people may not believe that Facebook is ready to reform its services because of the past track record of the company. Though, according to him, the company has time and again evolved while offering its users what they want. In addition to this, he also added that the company will also take a stand and not store sensitive data in countries across the globe that have a poor track record for human rights such as freedom of expression, and privacy.

He further went on to state that with these principals, the company will be taking a stand on important issues that will impact the future of the Internet. He did note that these moves will come with “a lot of tradeoffs” but the company is committed at making the changes. Zuckerberg stated that implementing all these changes will take some time but the company is all in to take the “best way forward”. He also stated that decisions about the direction of the company will also not be made behind closed doors.

  Published Date: March 8, 2019 2:33 PM IST

