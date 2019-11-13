comscore Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts and navigation bar
News

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts and navigation bar

News

Facebook is allowing users to customize the shortcuts and navigation bar as part of its well-being initiative.

  • Published: November 13, 2019 4:20 PM IST
Facebook Marketplace hide

Photo: TechCrunch

Facebook will let its users customize the shortcuts bar. The company is rolling out a shortcut bar settings update that would allow its users to control exactly what features appear on the navigation bar of its app. The new feature is now out, with most iOS users already equipped with it. According to a report by TechCrunch, the rest of Android owners will be getting it in the next few weeks. With the new update, iOS users would be able to remove many tabs, including Marketplace, Watch, Groups, Events, Profile, Friend Requests, News, Today In as well as Gaming and Dating.

“We are rolling out navigation bar controls to make it easier for people to connect with the things they like and control the notifications they get within the Facebook app,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying. To use the Shortcut Bar Settings options, a user needs to tap and hold on any of the shortcuts in the navigation bar that is at the bottom of the Facebook home screen on iOS and the top on Android.

Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a camera accessing bug

Also Read

Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a camera accessing bug

User would see a menu pop-up letting them remove that tab entirely, or leave it but disable the red notification count overlays. This will clear the space in the navigation bar for a better experience. The move could also improve the well-being of people who don’t want their Facebook cluttered with distractions. This will allow you to control the notifications that appear on your Facebook app. In a way, Facebook is allowing users remove an important feature that helped promote key features.

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

The report notes that Facebook users will find in the three-line More tab > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Shortcuts menu the option to toggle any of the Marketplace, Groups, Events and Pages tabs on or off. The feature was spotted testing by reverse engineering specialist Jane Manchun Wong. The company is also testing option to hide like counts in its app. Instagram has also announced plans to hide like counts in the US as part of well being initiative.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 13, 2019 4:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report
Laptops
Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report
Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

News

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

News

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

News

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update

Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

News

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar
Facebook Pay to work across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger

News

Facebook Pay to work across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger
WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon and fix for voice message bug

News

WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon and fix for voice message bug
Instagram Reels video editing tools copies best features of TikTok

News

Instagram Reels video editing tools copies best features of TikTok
Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a bug; details

News

Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a bug; details

हिंदी समाचार

blurams ने भारत में लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट सिक्योरिटी कैमरा

Sennheiser ने ब्लूटुथ इन-ईयर हेडफोन IE 80S BT को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Best Phone Under Rs. 10000 : 10 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन्स

Tata Nexon इलेक्ट्रिक कार भारत में 15 से 17 लाख रुपये के बीत 16 दिसंबर को होगी लॉन्च!

Reliance Jio यूजर्स वैलिडिटी और बैलेंस ऐसे करें चेक

News

Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update
News
Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update
Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench

News

Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench
Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

News

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer
Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update
Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

News

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar