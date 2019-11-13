Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

Facebook will let its users customize the shortcuts bar. The company is rolling out a shortcut bar settings update that would allow its users to control exactly what features appear on the navigation bar of its app. The new feature is now out, with most iOS users already equipped with it. According to a report by TechCrunch, the rest of Android owners will be getting it in the next few weeks. With the new update, iOS users would be able to remove many tabs, including Marketplace, Watch, Groups, Events, Profile, Friend Requests, News, Today In as well as Gaming and Dating.

“We are rolling out navigation bar controls to make it easier for people to connect with the things they like and control the notifications they get within the Facebook app,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying. To use the Shortcut Bar Settings options, a user needs to tap and hold on any of the shortcuts in the navigation bar that is at the bottom of the Facebook home screen on iOS and the top on Android.

User would see a menu pop-up letting them remove that tab entirely, or leave it but disable the red notification count overlays. This will clear the space in the navigation bar for a better experience. The move could also improve the well-being of people who don’t want their Facebook cluttered with distractions. This will allow you to control the notifications that appear on your Facebook app. In a way, Facebook is allowing users remove an important feature that helped promote key features.

The report notes that Facebook users will find in the three-line More tab > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Shortcuts menu the option to toggle any of the Marketplace, Groups, Events and Pages tabs on or off. The feature was spotted testing by reverse engineering specialist Jane Manchun Wong. The company is also testing option to hide like counts in its app. Instagram has also announced plans to hide like counts in the US as part of well being initiative.

(Written with IANS inputs)