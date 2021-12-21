comscore Facebook couldn't make it to good books again this year, and we aren't surprised
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook couldn't make it to good books again this year, and we aren't surprised
News

Facebook couldn't make it to good books again this year, and we aren't surprised

News

Yahoo Finance crowned Mark Zuckerberg-owned social site Facebook 'the worst company of the year,' here's why.

facebook

Facebook rehashed itself to Meta recently just to distract or perhaps make people forget about its controversies. But the social media company still couldn’t make it to good books this year. As per a recent survey by Yahoo Finance, Meta has been entitled the ‘worst company of 2021.’ Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

Why did Meta (aka Facebook) get the worst company title of the year?

Yahoo Finance crowns the best company of the year every year. But there’s the worst company of the year title as well, and this year Facebook managed to get max number of votes. The survey took 1,000 samples and Mark Zuckerberg’s company earned 50 percent more votes compared to another infamous Chinese e-commerce platform, Alibaba. Also Read - Why is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dream not pragmatic just yet?

“But one company irked them the most — Facebook (FB). The survey’s results shed more light on why the company decided to rebrand this year to a new name: Meta Platforms. The open-ended survey was posted on Yahoo Finance on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, and dozens of names were submitted. Facebook received 8% of the write-in vote,” the Yahoo Finance report mentioned. Also Read - Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

The reason for such appreciation goes to concern over censorship, Facebook’s sister site Instagram’s direct impact on young people’s mental health, and privacy. The report cited how Instagram made teenage girls feel worse about themselves, but Facebook didn’t address the problem. There was criticism on the political front as well, with the company being blamed for the ‘rise of far-right extremism,’ and conservative voices pointing ‘free-speech police,’ to be unfair.

However, 30 percent of the voters were optimistic about the social network and responded positively to whether Facebook could ‘redeem itself.’

“One respondent said Facebook could redeem itself by acknowledging and apologizing for what it did and donating a “sizable amount” of its profits for a foundation to help reverse its harm. While some people saw the Meta rebrand as a cynical attempt to change the conversation, following Don Draper’s advice in scandal, others were excited by the potential of a new direction that could a) be interesting and b) something different from the aging social media model,” the report cited.

While Facebook has been severely criticized over several privacy and safety issues, acknowledging it might drop some of the charges (at least in the public eye), but the company doesn’t seem to be bothered or likely occupied in breaking the code for the metaverse.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 4:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google disables the feature that incorrectly warned people about a storm
News
Google disables the feature that incorrectly warned people about a storm
Krafton banned around 1 lakh BGMI accounts in a week: Here's why

Gaming

Krafton banned around 1 lakh BGMI accounts in a week: Here's why

India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

Telecom

India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

Photo Gallery

Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

Photo Gallery

Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook couldn't make it to good books again this year, and we aren't surprised

Google disables the feature that incorrectly warned people about a storm

Krafton banned around 1 lakh BGMI accounts in a week: Here's why

India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook couldn't make it to good books again this year, and we aren't surprised

News

Facebook couldn't make it to good books again this year, and we aren't surprised
From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Features

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021
Why is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dream not pragmatic just yet?

Opinions

Why is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dream not pragmatic just yet?
Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Features

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant
Meta says 50,000 users were targeted by surveillance-for-hire firms

News

Meta says 50,000 users were targeted by surveillance-for-hire firms

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 14 छोड़िए, Apple iPhone 15 में मिलेगा यह बेहतरीन कैमरा फीचर

Asus ExpertBook B1400 लैपटॉप हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 9i के डिटेल्स हुई लीक, भारत में इस नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च

OnePlus 10 Pro जनवरी में होगा लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी साथ मिलेंगे कई धांसू फीचर्स

Free Fire New Age में ऐसे मिलेंगे लेजेंडरी इमोट्स और स्किन, जानिए पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Facebook couldn't make it to good books again this year, and we aren't surprised
News
Facebook couldn't make it to good books again this year, and we aren't surprised
Google disables the feature that incorrectly warned people about a storm

News

Google disables the feature that incorrectly warned people about a storm
Krafton banned around 1 lakh BGMI accounts in a week: Here's why

Gaming

Krafton banned around 1 lakh BGMI accounts in a week: Here's why
India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

Telecom

India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers