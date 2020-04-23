Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

The iOS app for Facebook is about to soon get a major dark mode touch which many people have been waiting for. The website version of the popular social media platform recently started getting dark mode support in Beta. However, both the Android and the iOS apps of Facebook are yet to experience dark mode. Now, a few screenshots have surface displaying how dark mode will actually look on the iOS application. Also Read - Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio; buys a 9.99 percent stake

We also recently had a small tease of what the dark mode looks like on the Facebook Android application a while ago. The iOS app also showcases the same grey tint. Once rolled out to all users, the Facebook dark mode toggle will be found under Settings > Dark Mode. Here you will also find a ‘adjust to system settings’ option in addition to the simple On and Off. Also Read - Facebook unveils COVID-19 data maps: All you need to know

While still not perfect, the dark mode implementation of the Facebook iOS app gets most of the elements right. As shown in the screenshots by WABetaInfo, some elements like the profile picture are still shown in white. This is also the case with Facebook’s dark mode implementation on desktop, where all elements are still not dark yet. We expect these areas to be worked on quickly and fixed by the next beta update. Also Read - Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021

What does work is pretty much every other major element within the app. Things like the white background on comments and the user’s News feed turn to dark grey and are easier on the eyes. Further, various Facebook pages also are available in the dark grey theme. That being said, there is no official word from Facebook on when the dark mode will finally arrive to the iOS application.

Facebook Coronavirus data maps

In other news, Facebook has launched a county-by-county map of the US showing prevalence of self-reported COVID-19 symptoms. The social media giant has released this in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi epidemiological research center. Facebook has also confirmed that such maps will soon be released for other countries globally to prevent the spread of the disease.