Facebook Dating launch in US: Everything you need to know
Facebook Dating service launched in US; no word on India launch

Facebook Dating is separate from the main app, and essentially helps in getting people into relationships. It is now available in 20 countries, but there's no word on an Indian launch.

  • Published: September 6, 2019 10:21 AM IST
facebook-dating-us-launch

Facebook has announced its latest Dating service in the US. Interested users can now choose to opt into Facebook Dating, and create a dating profile. This profile is separate from the main profile, and one needs to be 18 years or older to register. Read on to find out everything about the Facebook Dating launch.

Facebook is also giving people the ability to integrate their Instagram posts directly into their Dating profile. This gives them the ability to add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists, in addition to Facebook friends. “By the end of the year, we’ll make it possible to add Facebook and Instagram Stories to your Dating profile too,” said Nathan Sharp, Product Manager, Facebook Dating.

Facebook Dating also you comment on someone’s profile directly if you’re interested. You can also tap on the Like button to let them know. Facebook Dating won’t match you with friends, unless you choose to use Secret Crush feature. Both will only be notified if each has added the other on their Secret Crush list.

Facebook claims that all the dating activity will remain on Facebook Dating service, and won’t be shared to the rest of the social media platform. The company reiterates that it has built the service to be “safe, inclusive and opt-in.”

Facebook Dating Secret Crush feature

The Secret Crush feature lets you match with people you already know on your list. One can select up to nine of their Facebook friends or Instagram followers. “If your crush has opted into Facebook Dating, they’ll get a notification saying that someone has a crush on them,” Facebook explained.

Facebook will notify you and your crush if both add each other in the Secret Crush list. Facebook Dating also lets users share details of their upcoming date or their live location with someone they trust via Messenger.

In addition to the US, Facebook Dating is currently available in 19 other countries. There’s however no word on a Facebook Dating launch in India as of now. It will arrive in Europe by early 2020.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: September 6, 2019 10:21 AM IST

