comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake
News

Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake

News

A former classmate of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that the social media giant hosts one billion fake accounts on its platform.

  • Published: January 28, 2019 11:55 AM IST
facebook-pixabay-main

Source: Pixabay

Facebook has termed “unequivocally false” a report that claims the social networking platform hosts one billion fake accounts, a media report said.

According to a Daily Mail report, a former classmate of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that the social media giant hosts one billion fake accounts on its platform, or 50 per cent of its total users worldwide.

In a 70-page report titled “Reality Check”, Aaron Greenspan, who attended the Harvard University with Zuckerberg from 2002 to 2004, claimed that Facebook has been inflating its global user count since 2004.

He also alleged that he was the founder of the original Facebook and was paid an undisclosed settlement from Facebook in 2009 over his claims.

“Facebook has been lying to the public about the scale of its problem with fake accounts, which likely exceed 50 per cent of its network,” Greenspan said in the report.

“Its official metrics — many of which it has stopped reporting quarterly — are self-contradictory and even farcical.”

However, Facebook has denied the findings.

“This is unequivocally wrong and responsible reporting means reporting facts, even if it’s about fake accounts,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying to the Daily Mail.

Greenspan cited a rise in the number of duplicate and user-misclassified and undesirable accounts on Facebook which the company began reporting several years ago in its quarterly earnings results.

In the second quarter of 2017, Facebook reported that duplicate accounts or “an account that a user maintains in addition to his or her principal account”, comprised six per cent of its global monthly active users (MAUs).

“User-misclassified and undesirable” accounts, which are those made for spamming or for a non-human entity such as a pet, made up one per cent of worldwide MAUs in the quarter.

Graphs from Facebook’s transparency portal show that fake accounts it took action against comprised 32.6 per cent of users in the last quarter of 2017. In the third quarter of 2018, that number rose to 33.2 per cent of monthly active users.

However, Facebook’s most recent reporting shows otherwise.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company estimates that between three to four per cent of accounts on the website are fake, which is a significantly lower percentage than Greenspan’s estimated 50 per cent, the report stated.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 11:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor View20 teardown reveals small-sized heat pipe, easily replaceable battery
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 update gameplay: Zombie Mode, new weapons and enemies explained
thumb-img
News
IRCTC e-ticketing website will not work on Windows XP: Here's why
thumb-img
News
Google I/O 2019 dates announced

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

HMD Global partners US wireless carriers for Nokia smartphones in North America, Canada

JioRail app launched for JioPhone and JioPhone 2

Samsung, LG, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei to launch foldable smartphones this year: Report

Realme C1 (2019) launched exclusively on Flipkart

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake

News

Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake
WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version

News

WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version
Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake

News

Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake
Facebook 'tricked' kids, parents to spend money on 'free' games: Report

News

Facebook 'tricked' kids, parents to spend money on 'free' games: Report
WhatsApp end-to-end encryption set to weaken with Facebook integration

News

WhatsApp end-to-end encryption set to weaken with Facebook integration

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C1 (2019) 32GB स्टोरेज के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

रियलमी U1 में अब फिंगरप्रिंट से क्लिक होगी फोटो

व्हाट्सएप वेब में भी आया ये खास फीचर, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

नोकिया 1 प्लस का डिजाइन रेंडर और स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, शाओमी के रेडमी गो को दे सकता है टक्कर

Redmi Note 7 का 128GB स्टोरेज वाला वेरिएंट इस हफ्ते होगा लॉन्च!

News

HMD Global partners US wireless carriers for Nokia smartphones in North America, Canada
News
HMD Global partners US wireless carriers for Nokia smartphones in North America, Canada
JioRail app launched for JioPhone and JioPhone 2

News

JioRail app launched for JioPhone and JioPhone 2
Samsung, LG, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei to launch foldable smartphones this year: Report

News

Samsung, LG, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei to launch foldable smartphones this year: Report
Realme C1 (2019) launched exclusively on Flipkart

News

Realme C1 (2019) launched exclusively on Flipkart
Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'

News

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'