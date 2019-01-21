Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know

In the past, Facebook introduced its Watch, Lasso and IGTV feature in order to allure teens, which later failed. Now, the company is building a product targeting youths. As Instagram users probably follow tons of meme accounts to get new regular jokes, Facebook is secretly developing a teen meme hub to win teens’ heart.

Several reports claim that the social network giant has spent months developing LOL, which is a special feed, meant for funny videos and GIF-like clips. The new product is currently under wraps and is in private beta with around 100 school students testing the same. The students have also filed a non-disclosure agreement with Facebook’s staff. A Facebook spokesperson asserted that “We are running a small scale test and the concept is in the early stages right now.”

TechCrunch further reported that the feed of the upcoming funny meme content is divided into several categories such as For You, Animals, Fails, Pranks and more. By selecting one of these, the content will be pulled from News Feed posts by top meme Pages on Facebook. One will also be allowed to filter the content from the LOL feed depending on users choices and check categories such as Wait For It, Savage, Classics, Gaming, Celebs, School, and Stand-Up.

Watch: PUBG Beryl M762: All you need to know

The social network giant is yet to give confirmation on when this feature will be released in the market. Also, the information on whether this new product would be incorporated in Watch or as a separate feature is unknown. It could be released on the Facebook app or in a standalone app. The app is still under development phase and users who want to experience this new feature will have to wait a while for the official release.