comscore Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook Doesnt Know What It Does With Your Data Where It Goes
News

Facebook doesn't know what it does with your data, where it goes

News

As per Facebook's privacy engineers they do not have enough control to maintain standards regarding what data are gathered and how they are used.

Facebook Instagram Women Safety feature

Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why (Image Source: Unsplash)

Facebook privacy engineers have revealed that the company has no real way to keep track of the data it collects and the company’s “open border” systems gather as well as consolidate user data from a wide range of first- and third-party sources. Also Read - Fake WhatsApp accounts are trying to steal your data: How to stay safe

Due to “open borders” first-party user data, third-party data, and even sensitive data are all stored together. Due to this controlling a specific piece of this data is not an easy task. Also Read - Facebook parent Meta to open its first physical retail store next month

“We do not have an adequate level of control and explainability over how our systems use data, and thus we can’t confidently make controlled policy changes or external commitments such as ‘we will not use X data for Y purpose,’” Facebook‘s privacy engineers wrote in a 2021 memo, according to Motherboard. “And yet, this is exactly what regulators expect us to do.” Also Read - Twitter developing its own status update like Facebook’s “feelings” feature

The engineers also said that they are struggling to make sense and keep track of where its 2.9 billion users’ data once it makes its way into Facebook’s automated systems.

As per company’s privacy engineers they do not have enough control to maintain standards regarding what data are gathered and how they are used which could expose the company to fines over its data control.

“Considering this document does not describe our extensive processes and controls to comply with privacy regulations, it’s simply inaccurate to conclude that it demonstrates non-compliance. New privacy regulations across the globe introduce different requirements, and this document reflects the technical solutions we are building to scale the current measures we have in place to manage data and meet our obligations,” a Meta spokesperson told Motherboard.

533 million Facebook users’ data was leaked online

Last year, Personal data of 533 million Facebook users was leaked online on a hacker forum, according to news reports. The breach affected 6 million Indian users and includes details such as phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios, and — in some cases — email addresses.

Meanwhile, the vulnerability, reported in late 2019, enabled anyone to see the phone number linked to over 400 million Facebook users. At the time, the social media giant claimed the data was scraped from Facebook.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2022 12:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 27, 2022 12:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why
News
Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why
iQoo Z6 Pro 5G arrives in India: Check details

Mobiles

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G arrives in India: Check details

Beware! Fake WhatsApp accounts are trying to steal your data

Apps

Beware! Fake WhatsApp accounts are trying to steal your data

Diablo Immortal is coming to PC, Android, and iOS on June 2

Gaming

Diablo Immortal is coming to PC, Android, and iOS on June 2

Google Play will show how apps use your data

Apps

Google Play will show how apps use your data

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why

Beware! Fake WhatsApp accounts are trying to steal your data

Diablo Immortal is coming to PC, Android, and iOS on June 2

Google Play will show how apps use your data

Xiaomi to launch new products in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

8 हजार रुपये से भी कम में आया 5,000mAh बैटरी वाला फोन, जानें फुल स्पेसिफिकेशन

Honda CBR500R को टक्कर देने आ रही 550cc स्पोर्ट्सबाइक, जानिए क्या होगा खास

WhatsApp के इन 4 “Chat filter” से चुटकियों में ढूंढ सकेंगे अपने काम की चैट

Google Pixel डिवाइस के लिए उपलब्ध हुआ Android 13 Beta 1, जानें इंस्टॉल करने का तरीका

फुल चार्ज पर सिर्फ 44 किलोमीटर चला Ola Electric Scooter, नाराज मालिक ने लगा दी आग

Latest Videos

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers
Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

News

Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999