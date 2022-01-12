comscore Facebook employees COVID-19 booster dose mandated for ‘return to office’
Facebook made COVID-19 booster dose mandatory for employees returning to office

Adding to the list of COVID protocols, Meta has announced the mandate of booster shot to return to office. Additionally, the company has urged all employees in the United States to get vaccinated against the COVID virus.

Facebook

(Representational Image)

Amid the rising COVID cases, Meta has asked employees to work from home until March. The tech giant has not only delayed its plans to open office, but also made booster shots mandatory for all employees returning to office. Also Read - From Samsung to Hyundai: Over 30 officials who attended CES 2022 test positive for COVID-19

Facebook earlier announced to reopen office by January 31, but that has been pushed to March 28. The date might get extended further if the COVID cases do not drop until March. Also Read - COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

The tech company previously announced an office deferral program that provides flexibility to employees to return to office. So, if employees wish to return to the office they will need to wait for March 28, 2022. Also Read - Weekend curfew begins: 5 ways to make your weekend fun without stepping out

Adding to the list of COVID protocols, Meta has announced the mandate of booster shot to return to office. Additionally, the company has urged all employees in the United States to get vaccinated against the COVID virus.

“We recognise that some employees aren’t quite ready to come back. We continue to offer a variety of options to choose what works best for them, so our employees can make informed decisions about where they work,” Janelle Gale, vice president, human resources of the company said in an official statement.

 

Meta

As per a Reuters report, Facebook employees have until March 14 to finalise if they want to work from the office or not. Employees who are not keen to come to the office can simply opt for full-time or temporary work from home.

The company also said that employees who are not vaccinated due to health or religious reasons can request work from home temporarily or even permanently. “Employees who take no action can face disciplinary measures, including termination. Obviously, this would be a last resort,” the Facebook spokesperson said.

Recently, Google said to take strict action against employees who are not vaccinated yet.

The tech giant has issued a memo to employees in which it mentioned that employees who fail to comply with the vaccination rules by January 18 will be put on “paid administrative leave” for 30 days. Following this, these employees will be put on “unpaid personal leave” for six months. If employees do not get vaccinated even then, they will be asked to leave the company.

  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 4:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 12, 2022 4:35 PM IST

PUBG: Battlegrounds now available for free on PC, consoles: Here's how to get

Upcoming smartphone deals on amazon republic day sale: OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more

Simple One electric scooter delivery details revealed

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

