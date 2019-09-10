comscore Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10
Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

Facebook has posted a new blog post explaining how iOS 13 and even Android 10 will affect its access to your location data. The company has also explained how you will be able to view and manage your location.

Apple is all set to release its next version of operating system, iOS 13, to the public later this month. Ahead of the release, Facebook has posted a new blog post explaining how iOS 13 and even Android 10 will affect its access to your location data. The company has also explained how you will be able to view and manage your location. Here’s everything you need to know.

The social media giant says that the Android 10 will give more visibility into and control over when apps can access their device’s precise location. The iOS 13, on the other hand, will notify users about which apps can access their location information when they’re not using an app. One will also be able to check how many times each app has accessed the location information.

Apple iOS 13 code hints its upcoming 'Garta' AR headset and more

Also Read

Apple iOS 13 code hints its upcoming 'Garta' AR headset and more

If you decide to update to Android 10, you’ll have the option to allow individual apps to access your precise location, either while you’re using the app or when you’re not. “To address this issue, Facebook will continue to respect your most restrictive settings choice. For example, if your device location setting is set to ‘all of the time,’ but your Facebook background location setting is off, we won’t collect your precise location information when you’re not using the Facebook app,” Paul McDonald, Engineering Director, Location Platform at Facebook, said in a statement on Monday.

“We’ll also begin to phase out the Facebook background location setting on Android 10 by reminding people to check their device’s location settings to make sure what they’ve chosen is right for them,” he added. Facebook also said that the social media giant will “continue to make it easier” for users to control their location settings. To recall, currently, iOS users get only three options to share their precise location with any application. The three options are Always, Only when the app is in use and Never.

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

Also Read

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

“If you decide to update to iOS 13, you will see an additional option called ‘allow once,’ which lets an app access your device’s precise location information only once,” said Facebook. The notification will also include a map of the location data an app has received and an explanation of why the app uses that type of location information. “You’re in control of who sees your location on Facebook. You can control whether your device shares precise location information with Facebook via Location Services, a setting on your phone or tablet,” McDonald noted.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: September 10, 2019 3:03 PM IST

