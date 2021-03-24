Facebook is hosting its developer conference, F8 on June 2, 2021. Facebook F8 will be a one-day virtual event, which the company is calling the F8 Refresh this year due to a new event format. The event will also be streamed live on the Facebook Developers page. Also Read - Facebook Stories gets Green Screen for special effects: How to use it for movie-like production

In recognition of this, we want to bring F8 back to its roots: a place to celebrate, inspire and help developers grow. We’re excited to introduce a new event format, F8 Refresh. Our virtual stage will be open to developers across the world and live streamed on our Facebook for Developers page on June 2nd,” Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook’s Vice President of platform partnerships said in a blog post. Also Read - WhatsApp, Instagram were down globally including India for 45 minutes [Issue fixed]

Those interested can sign up via a dedicated page to get notified when registration opens and to receive event updates. The company says that the focus of the F8 Refresh will be the latest product tools that will help developers to build across the company’s family of apps including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Of course, updates on the augmented reality and virtual reality fronts are expected as well. Also Read - Facebook rolls out two-factor authentication via security key for users on mobile devices

Last year, Facebook canceled its plans to host all ‘large physical events’ through June 2021 including the F8 developer conference due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The in-person F8 event was to be replaced with locally hosted events, videos, and live-streamed content but everything was canceled eventually.

Another big change with this year’s F8 conference will be that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will not give the keynote, according to a TechCrunch report. Instead, Papamiltiadis will deliver the opening presentation at the event.