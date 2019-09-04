Facebook is rolling out a Face recognition feature to its 2.41 billion users, which will replace “Tag Suggestions”. This earlier setting notified you if someone uploaded a photo and automatically tagged you in it.

The Facebook face recognition feature will be automatically enabled for those new to the social media site. It will also work from the get go for those who have previously had the “Tag Suggestions” setting enabled. These users will soon receive information about how it works.

“The Tag Suggestions setting, which only controls whether we can suggest that your friends tag you in photos or videos using face recognition will no longer be available,” Srinivas Narayanan, Applied Research Lead, Facebook AI, said.

If you have Face Recognition turned on, Facebook will notify you if someone uploads a photo of you. You will receive a notification even if you are not tagged.

Back in December 2017, Facebook announced this new setting for some people. “Our face recognition setting lets you manage not only whether Facebook uses face recognition technology on photos of you in order to suggest tags. It also provides an easy on or off switch for a broader set of uses of face recognition, such as helping you protect your identity on Facebook,” explained Narayanan.

People who still have the tag suggestions setting will begin to see a notice in their News Feed. The notice will include information about the new features and options to learn more about how Facebook uses face recognition, along with a button to turn it on or keep it off. “If you do not currently have the face recognition setting and do nothing, we will not use face recognition to recognise you or suggest tags,” said the social media giant.

In addition, features like Photo Review, which lets users know when they appear in photos even if they are not tagged, as long as they have permission to see the post based on its privacy setting, will not be activated. “People will still be able to manually tag friends, but we won’t suggest you to be tagged if you do not have face recognition turned on. If you already have the face recognition setting, you won’t receive a notice,” the company added. “We don’t share your face recognition information with third parties. We also don’t sell our technology,” it noted.

