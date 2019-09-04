comscore Facebook face recognition feature rolling out: How it works
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook face recognition feature rolling out; to replace 'Tag Suggestions'
News

Facebook face recognition feature rolling out; to replace 'Tag Suggestions'

News

Facebook is rolling out a Face recognition feature to its 2.41 billion users, which will replace "Tag Suggestions". This earlier setting notified you if someone uploaded a photo and automatically tag

  • Published: September 4, 2019 11:25 AM IST
Facebook used less for news as youngsters turn to WhatsApp: Report

Facebook is rolling out a Face recognition feature to its 2.41 billion users, which will replace “Tag Suggestions”. This earlier setting notified you if someone uploaded a photo and automatically tagged you in it.

The Facebook face recognition feature will be automatically enabled for those new to the social media site. It will also work from the get go for those who have previously had the “Tag Suggestions” setting enabled. These users will soon receive information about how it works.

“The Tag Suggestions setting, which only controls whether we can suggest that your friends tag you in photos or videos using face recognition will no longer be available,” Srinivas Narayanan, Applied Research Lead, Facebook AI, said.

If you have Face Recognition turned on, Facebook will notify you if someone uploads a photo of you. You will receive a notification even if you are not tagged.

Back in December 2017, Facebook announced this new setting for some people. “Our face recognition setting lets you manage not only whether Facebook uses face recognition technology on photos of you in order to suggest tags. It also provides an easy on or off switch for a broader set of uses of face recognition, such as helping you protect your identity on Facebook,” explained Narayanan.

People who still have the tag suggestions setting will begin to see a notice in their News Feed. The notice will include information about the new features and options to learn more about how Facebook uses face recognition, along with a button to turn it on or keep it off. “If you do not currently have the face recognition setting and do nothing, we will not use face recognition to recognise you or suggest tags,” said the social media giant.

In addition, features like Photo Review, which lets users know when they appear in photos even if they are not tagged, as long as they have permission to see the post based on its privacy setting, will not be activated. “People will still be able to manually tag friends, but we won’t suggest you to be tagged if you do not have face recognition turned on. If you already have the face recognition setting, you won’t receive a notice,” the company added. “We don’t share your face recognition information with third parties. We also don’t sell our technology,” it noted.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 4, 2019 11:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Fortnite v10.20 content update now out with Zapper Traps
Gaming
Fortnite v10.20 content update now out with Zapper Traps
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max named leaked

News

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max named leaked

Facebook face recognition feature rolling out; to replace 'Tag Suggestions'

News

Facebook face recognition feature rolling out; to replace 'Tag Suggestions'

Alleged OnePlus 7T GeekBench listing for China variant reveals key specifications

News

Alleged OnePlus 7T GeekBench listing for China variant reveals key specifications

Android 10: OnePlus 7 series gets new Oxygen OS Open Beta 1

News

Android 10: OnePlus 7 series gets new Oxygen OS Open Beta 1

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max named leaked

Facebook face recognition feature rolling out; to replace 'Tag Suggestions'

Alleged OnePlus 7T GeekBench listing for China variant reveals key specifications

Android 10: OnePlus 7 series gets new Oxygen OS Open Beta 1

Airtel now offering 3 long-term prepaid recharge plans: Price and other details

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook face recognition feature rolling out; to replace 'Tag Suggestions'

News

Facebook face recognition feature rolling out; to replace 'Tag Suggestions'
Facebook to follow Instagram and will let users hide 'like' count

News

Facebook to follow Instagram and will let users hide 'like' count
Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know

News

Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know
WhatsApp: Top new features expected

News

WhatsApp: Top new features expected
Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

News

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro को पहले दिन मिला Android 10 अपडेट, जानें क्या है खास

Vivo NEX 3 5G स्मार्टफोन 16 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

PUBG Mobile ने 27 अगस्त से 2 सितंबर के बीच कई चीटर्स को 10 साल के लिए किया बैन

लॉन्च से एक दिन पहले Realme Q स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस का हुआ खुलासा

Reliance Jio Fiber launch : पहले दो महीने फ्री मिलेगी जियो फाइबर सर्विस!


News

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max named leaked
News
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max named leaked
Facebook face recognition feature rolling out; to replace 'Tag Suggestions'

News

Facebook face recognition feature rolling out; to replace 'Tag Suggestions'
Alleged OnePlus 7T GeekBench listing for China variant reveals key specifications

News

Alleged OnePlus 7T GeekBench listing for China variant reveals key specifications
Android 10: OnePlus 7 series gets new Oxygen OS Open Beta 1

News

Android 10: OnePlus 7 series gets new Oxygen OS Open Beta 1
Airtel now offering 3 long-term prepaid recharge plans: Price and other details

News

Airtel now offering 3 long-term prepaid recharge plans: Price and other details