comscore Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts this creepy feature
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts its facial recognition system
News

Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts its facial recognition system

News

Facebook announces shut down of its Facial Recognition feature. The shut down will impact more than a billion users in different ways. Users who have opted for the setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos. Read to know more.

facebook facial recognition (1)

Image: Facebook

Facebook announces shut down of its Face Recognition system and that’s because it suddenly cares about users’ privacy. The parent company Meta mentions in an official blogpost that FB’s most controversial Face Recognition system will shut down in the upcoming weeks. The feature is shutting “as part of a company-wide move to limit the use of facial recognition in our products,” the blogpost states. Also Read - Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

The shut down will impact more than a billion users in different ways. Users who have opted for the setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos. Surprisingly, the tech giant also announced to delete the facial recognition template used to identify users from the system. Also Read - WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook’s name change to Meta

Meta states that “more than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to our Face Recognition setting and are able to be recognized, and its removal will result in the deletion of more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates.” Also Read - Meta (Facebook) bets high on VR, acquires Within the developers ‘Supernatural’ VR fitness app

What changes for FB users

–As a part of the Facial Recognition system, Facebook allowed users to get notified automatically when someone post their photos and videos. FB also provided recommendations for who to tag in photos. These features will be removed with Face Recognition system shutting down in the weeks to come.

–Facebook will no longer be able to automatically recognize when a user’s face appears in Memories, photos or videos.

–Users will no longer be able to turn on face recognition for suggested tagging or even see a suggested tag with their name in photos and videos they may appear in. FB users will now need to manually tag their friends in photos.

facebook, instagram, facebook app, instagram app, facebook group chat, instagram group chat, group chat between instagram messenger, messenger char, messenger group chat

–The shutting of Facial recognition system will impact Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which is a technology used to create image descriptions for people who are blind or visually impaired. “After the change, AAT will still be able to recognize how many people are in a photo, but will no longer attempt to identify who each person is using facial recognition. Otherwise, AAT will continue to function normally, and we’ll work closely with the blind and visually impaired community on technologies to continually improve AAT,” the blogpost explained.

–For users who have opted into the Face Recognition setting, the template used to identify their face will be deleted from the system. However, users who have the face recognition setting turned off, there will be no change at all.

Why is FB shutting Facial recognition system

After offering the setting for several years, Meta now states that Facial Recognition system has its own set of pros and cons. In some instances, the Facial Recognition system helped users verify their identity and also prevent fraud and impersonation. In others, the system compromised users’ privacy and security. “There are many concerns about the place of facial recognition technology in society, and regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing its use,” the company states.

“Ending the use of our existing Face Recognition system means the services it enables will be removed over the coming weeks, as will the setting allowing people to opt into the system,” the blogpost clarifies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 3, 2021 9:23 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 3, 2021 9:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts this creepy feature
News
Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts this creepy feature
Netflix brings free-to-play games to its Android app worldwide

Apps

Netflix brings free-to-play games to its Android app worldwide

Top smart home gadgets that you can buy under Rs 3,000 this Diwali

Photo Gallery

Top smart home gadgets that you can buy under Rs 3,000 this Diwali

Top smart home gadgets under Rs 3,000 to buy this Diwali: Realme Smart Cam 360°, Mi LED smart bulb and more

Photo Gallery

Top smart home gadgets under Rs 3,000 to buy this Diwali: Realme Smart Cam 360°, Mi LED smart bulb and more

Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS

News

Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS

Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13

News

Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts this creepy feature

Netflix brings free-to-play games to its Android app worldwide

Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2000 for Diwali 2021

Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS

Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts this creepy feature

News

Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts this creepy feature
Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Apps

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September
WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook s name change to Meta

News

WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook s name change to Meta
Meta (Facebook) bets high on VR, acquires Within the developers Supernatural VR fitness app

News

Meta (Facebook) bets high on VR, acquires Within the developers Supernatural VR fitness app
Facebook to change the name of its Oculus Quest and Portal to Meta Quest and Meta Portal

News

Facebook to change the name of its Oculus Quest and Portal to Meta Quest and Meta Portal

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp और Instagram पर कैसे सेंड करें Diwali Stickers, बस फॉलो करने होंगे ये आसान स्टेप्स

Free Fire Diamonds मिलेंगे फ्री, नवंबर महीने में ट्राई करें यह तीन तरीके

Google Photos का नया 'More Like This' फीचर कर देगा सर्च आसान, जानें कैसे करेगा काम

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगी स्पेशल Spikey Spine Gloo Wall skin? जानें तरीका

3 स्टेप्स में 3 महीने के लिए फ्री पाएं Spotify का फ्री प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन

Latest Videos

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale
JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

News

Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts this creepy feature
News
Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts this creepy feature
Netflix brings free-to-play games to its Android app worldwide

Apps

Netflix brings free-to-play games to its Android app worldwide
Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2000 for Diwali 2021

News

Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2000 for Diwali 2021
Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS

News

Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS
Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13

News

Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers