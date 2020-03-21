comscore Facebook gets new interface with dark mode | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode: All you need to know
News

Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode: All you need to know

News

The latest Facebook update will reach everyone in the coming months. A few users have reported on Twitter that they have already received the update.

  • Published: March 21, 2020 1:38 PM IST
facebook data hack, delete facebook, WhatsApp

Facebook has started rolling out an update, which brings a new web interface as well as Dark mode. The social media giant has confirmed about this via its official Facebook App account on Twitter. The latest Facebook update will reach everyone in the coming months. A few users have reported on Twitter that they have already received the update.

Related Stories


All the Facebook users will now finally be able to use the Dark mode, which looks quite good. Do note that the Facebook received Dark mode almost a year back. A few weeks back, the company also rolled out Dark mode for WhatsApp users. With the latest update, Facebook made the updated Privacy Checkup feature more accessible. The menu organization has also been revised so that the display of the website occupies the entire screen.

Watch: How to get dark mode on WhatsApp

There is more focus on stories, events, marketplace, and videos. Facebook says it has made it easier to create everything from Groups to ads. So, users now will be able to see what they are creating in real-time before posting anything. The company claims that page loading time and page transitions will be much faster than ever. Those who haven’t received the update should get it in the coming days or months.

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram: Here is how it will work

Also Read

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram: Here is how it will work

Besides, Facebook is giving $1,000 as a bonus to each of its 45,000 employees to support them with liquid cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, has announced in an internal memo that all employees will earn at least their full bonuses for their six-month review, reports The Information.

Some full-time Facebook employees have apparently taken over some of the work done by third-party contractors so that those contractors can stay home. Facebook has already asked its Seattle and Bay Area employees to work from home. The social networking giant also announced it is offering $100 million in cash grants and credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in over 30 countries.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 21, 2020 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart
News
Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart
Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages

News

Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages

Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

News

Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Most Popular

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart

Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages

Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

Google I/O 2020 fully cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages

News

Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages
Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

News

Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode
Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe

Entertainment

Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe
Facebook to give $1,000 as bonus to each of its employees

News

Facebook to give $1,000 as bonus to each of its employees
Video Call: Best Video calling Apps during Coronavirus Outbreak

Top Products

Video Call: Best Video calling Apps during Coronavirus Outbreak

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook ने डार्क मोड के साथ लॉन्च किया वेबसाइट का नया अवतार

लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आई हुवावे के दमदार स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन को फ्लिपकार्ट पर 23,999 रुपये की इफेक्टिव कीमत पर खरीदें

क्या रियलमी इस स्मार्टफोन को भारत में Narzo 10 नाम से लॉन्च करेगी?

Honor Play 9A स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन लॉन्च से पहले हुए लीक

News

Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart
News
Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart
Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages

News

Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages
Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

News

Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode
Google I/O 2020 fully cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

News

Google I/O 2020 fully cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart

Deals

Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart