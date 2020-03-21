Facebook has started rolling out an update, which brings a new web interface as well as Dark mode. The social media giant has confirmed about this via its official Facebook App account on Twitter. The latest Facebook update will reach everyone in the coming months. A few users have reported on Twitter that they have already received the update.

All the Facebook users will now finally be able to use the Dark mode, which looks quite good. Do note that the Facebook received Dark mode almost a year back. A few weeks back, the company also rolled out Dark mode for WhatsApp users. With the latest update, Facebook made the updated Privacy Checkup feature more accessible. The menu organization has also been revised so that the display of the website occupies the entire screen.

Watch: How to get dark mode on WhatsApp

There is more focus on stories, events, marketplace, and videos. Facebook says it has made it easier to create everything from Groups to ads. So, users now will be able to see what they are creating in real-time before posting anything. The company claims that page loading time and page transitions will be much faster than ever. Those who haven’t received the update should get it in the coming days or months.

Besides, Facebook is giving $1,000 as a bonus to each of its 45,000 employees to support them with liquid cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, has announced in an internal memo that all employees will earn at least their full bonuses for their six-month review, reports The Information.

Some full-time Facebook employees have apparently taken over some of the work done by third-party contractors so that those contractors can stay home. Facebook has already asked its Seattle and Bay Area employees to work from home. The social networking giant also announced it is offering $100 million in cash grants and credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in over 30 countries.