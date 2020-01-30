comscore Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down
News

Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down

News

Facebook logged $21.08 billion in revenue - up 25 percent year-over-year with $2.56 in earnings per share.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 2:19 PM IST
Facebook used less for news as youngsters turn to WhatsApp: Report, , Data breach

Facebook stock plunged more than 6 percent in after-hours trading despite producing better earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter that ended on December 31, 2019. Facebook reached 2.5 billion monthly users, up 2 percent from 2.45 billion in Q3 2019., the company announced on Wednesday. It now has 1.66 billion daily active users, up 2.4 percent from 1.62 billion last quarter when it grew 2 percent.

Related Stories


Facebook logged $21.08 billion in revenue – up 25 percent year-over-year with $2.56 in earnings per share. But net income was just $7.3 billion, up only 7 percent (YoY) compared to 61 percent growth over 2018. Expenses grew to $12.2 billion for Q4 2019, up 34 percent from Q4 2018.

Top 5 apps with a dark mode you should try right now

Also Read

Top 5 apps with a dark mode you should try right now

“We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Founder and CEO. “We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about.”

Family daily active people (DAP) was 2.26 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 11 percent year-over-year while family monthly active people (MAP) was at 2.89 billion as of December 31, an increase of 9 percent year-over-year. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $54.86 billion. Facebook employs 44,942 people now, an increase of 26 percent year-over-year.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Zuckerberg also touched upon WhatsApp Pay roll out during the earnings call. He said that the peer-to-peer, UPI-based payments feature will be rolled out in several countries in the next six months.

“I’m really excited about this, and I expect this to start rolling out in a number of countries and for us to make a lot of progress here in the next six months,” he added.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 2:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down
News
Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down
Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out

News

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out

Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus get new updates

News

Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus get new updates

Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out

News

Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out

Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus get new updates

Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out

AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down

News

Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down
WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button

News

WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button
WhatsApp will stop working on these devices from February 1; check list

News

WhatsApp will stop working on these devices from February 1; check list
Top 5 apps with a dark mode you should try right now

News

Top 5 apps with a dark mode you should try right now
Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

News

Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pay की मदद से ऐसे करें FASTag रिचार्ज

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन को नए सॉफ्टवेयर अपटेड में मिला WiFi कॉलिंग फीचर

Realme C3 फोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आईं ये अहम जानकारियां

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमत, धमाल मचाने को तैयार है POCO

Realme फिटनेस बेंड को पहने दिखाई दिए माधव सेठ, डिस्प्ले डिजाइन हुआ लीक

News

Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down
News
Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down
Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out

News

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus update rolls out
Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus get new updates

News

Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus get new updates
Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out

News

Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out
AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance

News

AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance