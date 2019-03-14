comscore
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack

A partial outage on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp was reported by users across globe on Wednesday night, which persisted on Thursday morning as well.

  Published: March 14, 2019 9:32 AM IST
Facebook and Instagram suffered a partial outage across the globe on Wednesday night, which persisted on Thursday morning as well. Some WhatsApp and Messenger users also experienced problems in sending messages. Reportedly, the problem mysteriously began at the same time, and several users reported about the inconvenience faced by them on the websites and mobile apps. Both Facebook and Instagram took to Twitter to acknowledge the problem. Facebook wrote, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

While the outage didn’t impact all Facebook and Instagram users, it lasted for several hours. According to an outage map on Down Detector, a majority of users experienced the outage in India, Philippines, New England, Texas, the northwest United States and in the UK region. Now, the services have been restored and Facebook has confirmed the problem was not related to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber attack.

Interestingly, Facebook and Instagram outage comes a day after Google’s service disruptions. Google updated its G Suite Status Dashboard confirming that Google Drive and Gmail were indeed facing problems. Several users online reported problems with key Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive. These were either not working, or were behaving in an abnormal manner. After the initial surge of complaints, the company also issued an official statement on the Gmail outage.

