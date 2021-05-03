comscore Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Facebook, Instagram convince iOS users to allow for app tracking to remain free
News

Facebook, Instagram convince iOS users to allow for app tracking to remain free

Apps

Facebook and Instagram want people to allow for app tracking on iOS, following the introduction of iOS 14.5 that will stop them from doing so.

fb insta ios prompt

Image: Facebook

Apple recently toughened its privacy features with the introduction of iOS 14.5, which makes app tracking just an option users can opt out of. However, Facebook is hell-bent on convincing people as to why they should let it collect their data. Also Read - Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report

Both Facebook and Instagram have started showing pop-ups to iOS users with an aim to sell them the idea of app tracking but with a threat. Here’s what it is all about. Also Read - Samsung takes lead from Apple in Q1 2021 smartphone shipments: Canalys

No app tracking, no free Facebook!

As revealed by technology researcher Ashkan Soltani, the notices sent by Facebook and Instagram provide people with more information on personalised ads and how this very concept helps keep Facebook “free of charge.” Also Read - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini in Purple now available to buy in India, AirTag tags along

This hints at the possibility that Facebook and its apps won’t be free if users continue to refrain from tracking them.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform talks about the same in an earlier blog post. Facebook calls them ‘educational screens’ that give people more details on the same so that they make an ‘informed decision.’

This is another Facebook tactic to be able to continue tracking users. The social media giant had previously opposed the new iOS privacy feature by throwing light on its repercussions on small businesses and how Apple is aiming for profits by making apps go for subscription models and in-app paid services.

This new prompt is a reminder that ads are Facebook’s major source of revenue generation and if no data is collected for the same, you might have to pay (literally!)

iOS 14.5 app tracking transparency

For those who don’t know, iOS 14.5 introduces app tracking transparency that forces apps to show a prompt to users and ask for their permission for the iPhone’s Identifier for Advertisers for data sharing.

This feels like a relief for users who want to protect their privacy. But, can certainly cause trouble for various apps that rely on this very practice.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 3, 2021 10:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking
News
Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking
Oppo A53 gets cheaper in India by up to Rs 2,500: Check out the new prices

Deals

Oppo A53 gets cheaper in India by up to Rs 2,500: Check out the new prices

Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

News

Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

WhatsApp Voice Note review feature for iOS coming soon: Here s how it works

Apps

WhatsApp Voice Note review feature for iOS coming soon: Here s how it works

You can now find nearest COVID-19 vaccine center via WhatsApp: Here s how

How To

You can now find nearest COVID-19 vaccine center via WhatsApp: Here s how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report

Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking

Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

Google Pixel 4a Flipkart discount drops price lower than OnePlus Nord

Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever

Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlefield Mobile: Two upcoming battle games

Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip, etc

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

Is there a CoWIN app for COVID-19 vaccination after all?

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report

News

Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report
Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking

News

Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking
How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?

Brand Solution

How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?
Samsung takes lead from Apple in Q1 2021 smartphone shipments: Canalys

Mobiles

Samsung takes lead from Apple in Q1 2021 smartphone shipments: Canalys
iPhone 12, 12 Mini in Purple now on sale in India, AirTag available too

News

iPhone 12, 12 Mini in Purple now on sale in India, AirTag available too

हिंदी समाचार

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, जानिए क्या होंगे फीचर

Corona Vaccination Centre: WhatsApp पर मिलेगी वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर की जानकारी, जानिए तरीका

Vivo X60t Pro 5G की जानकारी आई सामने, 3C सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ लिस्ट

Samsung Galaxy M32 जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, मिला BIS सर्टिफिकेशन

PUBG Mobile India की भारत में जल्द होगी वापसी! नई लीक में आया गेम का नया नाम

Latest Videos

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

Features

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group
How to Download Videos from Moj App

Features

How to Download Videos from Moj App
Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try

Features

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try
Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report
News
Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report
Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking

News

Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking
Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

News

Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing
Google Pixel 4a Flipkart discount drops price lower than OnePlus Nord

Deals

Google Pixel 4a Flipkart discount drops price lower than OnePlus Nord
Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever

Deals

Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers