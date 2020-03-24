comscore Facebook, Instagram reduce streaming quality in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook, Instagram tone down streaming quality in India to reduce internet load
News

Facebook, Instagram tone down streaming quality in India to reduce internet load

News

As the coronavirus lockdowns affect more people, internet infrastructure in India risks taking a hit. Facebook and Instagram are recent platforms to tone down streaming quality.

  • Updated: March 24, 2020 6:01 PM IST
facebook-pixabay-main

Source: Pixabay

Tech giants Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday will be lowering video quality in India as well as Latin America. The decision comes in a bid to manage the unprecedented load on internet infrastructure. Internet speeds continue to come down as more people stay at home during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Related Stories


“To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in India. We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints during this period of heavy demand, while also ensuring people are able to remain connected using Facebook apps and services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

The steps are being taken to help users and the community at large handle bandwidth constraints and keep people in touch. Earlier, Facebook and Instagram lowered its video quality in Europe, the hardest hit continent due to the pandemic. Moreover, Amazon, as well as Apple, also reduced its streaming quality in Europe in order to lessen the load on broadband networks.

Meanwhile in India, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) recently wrote to over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms like Netflix. The letter asked the platforms to ensure smooth video streaming across the country by switching to Standard Definition (SD). Streaming speeds continue to get affected as people are staying indoors. The further load is generated as working professionals indulge in work-from-home practices amidst the coronavirus crisis. The industry body has also written a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) urging the government to issue advisories to the players concerned about this issue.

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus with option to verify forwarded messages: Here is how

Also Read

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus with option to verify forwarded messages: Here is how

Coronavirus Update

The Coronavirus pandemic today crossed over 500 cases in India with 10 deaths so far. The global count has so far crossed 3,92,300 cases and over 17,200 deaths. Epicenter China and Italy remain the most heavily hit countries due to the virus.

(With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 5:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 24, 2020 6:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Computex rescheduled to September amid coronavirus crisis
News
Computex rescheduled to September amid coronavirus crisis
Pokemon GO has added more bonuses for everyone at home

Gaming

Pokemon GO has added more bonuses for everyone at home

Redmi smart display launched for around Rs 3,730: Check features

News

Redmi smart display launched for around Rs 3,730: Check features

Facebook, Instagram reduce streaming quality in India

News

Facebook, Instagram reduce streaming quality in India

Honor 30 lineup to feature large, custom Sony image sensors

News

Honor 30 lineup to feature large, custom Sony image sensors

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A31 official with 48MP quad camera, 5,000mAh battery

Computex rescheduled to September amid coronavirus crisis

Redmi smart display launched for around Rs 3,730: Check features

Facebook, Instagram reduce streaming quality in India

Honor 30 lineup to feature large, custom Sony image sensors

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook, Instagram reduce streaming quality in India

News

Facebook, Instagram reduce streaming quality in India
WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus

News

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30
Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing

News

Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing
How to change Zoom background during video conferences

How To

How to change Zoom background during video conferences

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन को टक्कर देने के लिए ये कंपनी ला सकती है 'किफायती' फोन

इंटरनेट स्पीड कम न हो, फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम से घटाई वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग क्वालिटी

OnePlus 8 Pro की लाइव फोटो हुई लीक, देखिए कैसा होगा ये स्मार्टफोन!

iPhone 12 में मिलेगा ये खास फीचर, लॉन्च हो सकते हैं चार नए आईफोन

Reliance Jio वर्क फ्रॉम होम के लिए देगी फ्री इंटरनेट, Airtel, और Vodafone Idea भी हैं तैयार

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 official with 48MP quad camera, 5,000mAh battery
News
Samsung Galaxy A31 official with 48MP quad camera, 5,000mAh battery
Computex rescheduled to September amid coronavirus crisis

News

Computex rescheduled to September amid coronavirus crisis
Redmi smart display launched for around Rs 3,730: Check features

News

Redmi smart display launched for around Rs 3,730: Check features
Facebook, Instagram reduce streaming quality in India

News

Facebook, Instagram reduce streaming quality in India
Honor 30 lineup to feature large, custom Sony image sensors

News

Honor 30 lineup to feature large, custom Sony image sensors