News

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

News

A Facebook representative was quoted as saying after couple of hours into outage that all the apps were up and running.

  Published: April 2, 2020 10:46 AM IST
whatsapp-facebook-new

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for millions of users in North and South America and Europe on Thursday morning. According to outage tracking website Downdetector, people across the reported problems with the platforms, as they stay home owing to the ongoing lockdowns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A Facebook representative was quoted as saying after couple of hours into outage that all the apps were up and running. The frequently reported problems on Facebook were with images, according to Downdetector. Some people also had issues with News Feed and logging in.

On Instagram, the majority of issues were with News Feed. On WhatsApp, the users reported problems were with sending or receiving messages, followed by connection issues.

“Earlier today, some people may have had trouble with images across our family of apps due to a network error,” a Facebook representative was quoted as saying. “The issue has been resolved, and we are back up and running. We apologize for any inconvenience”.

As countries are under complete lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, people are now using social media apps more than they have ever used them. As per a recent study, WhatsApp experienced a 40 percent spike in usage. The study was published by Kantar, a data and consulting company. Popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram have also experienced more than 40 percent increase in usage, added report.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

It stated that the usage increase across all messaging platforms has been biggest in the 18-34 age group. Across all stages of the pandemic, WhatsApp has experienced the greatest gains in usage, as far as messaging platforms are concerned. In Spain, the usage of this messaging app increased by 76 percent, which is huge. Countries like China witnessed a 58 percent spike in usage of local social media apps, including Wechat and Weibo.

Written with inputs from IANS

  Published Date: April 2, 2020 10:46 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A10s स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

कोरोनावायरस लॉकडाउन के चलते सैमसंग ने सभी प्रोडक्ट की वॉरेंटी बढ़ाई

शाओमी ने वॉयस से कंट्रोल होने वाली MIJIA इंटरनेट वॉशिंग मशीन को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 और Band 3 को नए सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट में मिला लैपटॉप अनलॉकिंग फीचर

Coronavirus Lockdown: BSNL इन दो प्लान में दे रहा है 500GB तक डाटा

