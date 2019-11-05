Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands

Facebook has unveiled a new corporate logo and brand strategy that will differentiate it as a parent company from main apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and more. It will also distinguish the company from the main social media Facebook app, which will keep its own branding.

“Today, we’re updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. We’re introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding. The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create a visual distinction between the company and app,” Antonio Lucio, Chief Marketing Officer, said.

The social media giant offers services like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal, and Calibra. Facebook says it will soon start using the new brand within its products and marketing materials, including a new company website. The reason behind including “from Facebook” is to let social media users know that Facebook’s services have “shared infrastructure” and rely on many of the same teams. “This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences,” said Facebook.

Besides, Facebook and Instagram recently banned the sexual use of eggplant and peach emojis on their platforms under new community standards. The latter refer to “(commonly used) sexual emojis or emoji strings” as criteria that qualify as “Suggestive Elements.”

“The new language, under the guise of preventing ‘sexual solicitation’, restricts even further the posts that sex workers are allowed to share, making them even more exposed to targeted harassment campaigns by anti-porn crusaders,” a report said. Among the new things that could get someone Instagram’s account flagged and/or removed are the eggplant or peach emoji in conjunction with any statement referring to obscene connotation.

