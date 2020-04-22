comscore Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio; buys a 9.99 percent stake
News

Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio; buys a 9.99 percent stake

News

The announcement also shared some details regarding the agreement including information about Jio Platforms. Let’s check out the details regarding the Facebook and Reliance Jio deal here.

  • Published: April 22, 2020 9:51 AM IST
Facebook Reliance Jio investment deal

Social media giant Facebook and Telecom heavy-weight Reliance Jio have just announced a significant deal. According to the announcement, Facebook is buying about a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio. As part of the stake purchase, Facebook just signed a deal to invest about Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Platforms. The announcement also shared some details regarding the agreement including information about Jio Platforms. For some context, Jio Platforms is a Reliance Industries Limited subsidiary focused on next-generation technology. It brings together all the Reliance Jio digital apps, digital ecosystems, and high-speed connectivity platform” under one entity. Let’s check out the details regarding the deal here. Also Read - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says better data is key to a world recovering from COVID-19

Facebook to invest in Reliance Jio; details

The announcement clarified that Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited comes under Jio Platforms. It rightfully calls the partnership between both the companies “unprecedented” in terms of size. The deal is also likely “the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world”. In addition, it is also the largest FDI in the Indian technology sector. Reliance also revealed that it aims to offer “new opportunities” to businesses of all sizes across India. It also revealed that this partnership will “accelerate India’s all-round development” while fulfilling the needs of the Indian economy. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches JioPOS Lite recharging app to earn money: Check details

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

Reliance plans to serve about 60 million “micro, small, and medium businesses” along with 120 million farmers, and more. It will also focus on 30 million small merchants and “millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector”. Reliance also notes that this deal has kept the destruction and disruption caused by coronavirus pandemic. The company believes that a “comprehensive digitalization” will be essential to kick-start the Indian economy. Also Read - Facebook likely looking at a multi-billion dollar deal with Reliance Jio: Report

In addition to the investment, Reliance Retail Limited has also inked a “commercial partnership agreement” with WhatsApp to push its “New Commerce Business” on the JioMart platform. This will allow ensure that Whatsapp can support countless small businesses, merchants, and Kirana shops. Reliance and Facebook will work together to ensure that consumers can access the nearest Kirana stores with JioMart and WhatsApp.

Other details

The company clarified that this transaction is yet to get regulatory approval. Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani issues a statement commenting on the partnership. Ambani added, “When Reliance launched Jio in 2016, we were driven by the dream of INDIA’S DIGITAL SARVODAYA.”. He went on to add, “All of us at Reliance are therefore humbled by the opportunity to welcome Facebook as our long-term partner in continuing to grow and transform the digital ecosystem of India for the benefit of all Indians.

Facebook likely looking at a multi-billion dollar deal with Reliance Jio: Report

Also Read

Facebook likely looking at a multi-billion dollar deal with Reliance Jio: Report

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg also issued a statement as part of the announcement. Zuckerberg added, “Facebook is joining forces with a new partner in India. We are making a major financial investment. We are becoming the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms.” He also stated, “India is home to the largest communities on Facebook and WhatsApp and a lot of talented entrepreneurs. The country is in the middle of a major digital transformation and organizations like Jio have played a big part in getting hundreds of millions of Indian people and small businesses online.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple AirPods successor to feature AirPods Pro design
News
Apple AirPods successor to feature AirPods Pro design
Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back

News

Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back

Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio with a stake purchase

News

Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio with a stake purchase

Motorola Edge launch today: Expected specifications, livestream details

News

Motorola Edge launch today: Expected specifications, livestream details

Xiaomi MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple AirPods successor to feature AirPods Pro design

Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back

Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio with a stake purchase

Motorola Edge launch today: Expected specifications, livestream details

Xiaomi MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio with a stake purchase

News

Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio with a stake purchase
WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

News

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO
WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call

News

WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call
Facebook unveils COVID-19 data maps

News

Facebook unveils COVID-19 data maps
Facebook CEO states importance of data amid COVID-19

News

Facebook CEO states importance of data amid COVID-19

हिंदी समाचार

सरकार ने भारतीय कंपनियों को जूम जैसी एप बनाने का दिया चैलेंज, जीतने पर मिलेंगे एक करोड़ रुपये

Earth Day 2020: गूगल ने Earth Day की 50वीं एनिवर्सरी पर बनाया डूडल

Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ स्मार्टफोन 108MP कैमरा के साथ आज होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G स्मार्टफोन 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है सबसे सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

News

Apple AirPods successor to feature AirPods Pro design
News
Apple AirPods successor to feature AirPods Pro design
Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back

News

Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back
Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio with a stake purchase

News

Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio with a stake purchase
Motorola Edge launch today: Expected specifications, livestream details

News

Motorola Edge launch today: Expected specifications, livestream details
Xiaomi MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes