comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook is considering its own bitcoin for payments: Report
News

Facebook is considering its own bitcoin for payments: Report

News

The cryptocurrency-based system would use a digital coin similar to bitcoin. Facebook, on its part, has said it is exploring ways to leverage the power of Blockchain technology.

  • Published: May 4, 2019 8:51 PM IST
Facebook used less for news as youngsters turn to WhatsApp: Report

Facebook is working hard to launch its own bitcoin for cryptocurrency-based payments on its platform that has 2.38 billion users.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Friday, the social media giant is “recruiting dozens of financial firms and online merchants” towards this goal.

The cryptocurrency-based system would use a digital coin similar to bitcoin. Facebook, on its part, has said it is exploring ways to leverage the power of Blockchain technology.

In a February interview with Harvard Law Professor Jonathan Zittrain, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was “potentially interested” in putting the Facebook login on the Blockchain technology.

“I’m thinking about going back to decentralized or Blockchain authentication. Although I haven’t figured out a way to make this work out but this is around authentication and basically granting access to your information and to different services,” Zuckerberg told Zittrain.

According to him, Blockchain could give users more powers when granting data access to third-party apps.

Facebook last year promoted one of its senior engineers Evan Cheng as the Director of Engineering at its recently launched Blockchain division.

It has set up a group within the company to explore Blockchain technology and its potential use for the platform, headed by Messenger chief David Marcus.

  • Published Date: May 4, 2019 8:51 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 Pro India pricing leaks online
News
OnePlus 7 Pro India pricing leaks online
UAE Woman seeks divorce when stopped from playing PUBG

Gaming

UAE Woman seeks divorce when stopped from playing PUBG

Star Wars Day: Top 10 user-rated Star War Movies that you can watch on May 4

News

Star Wars Day: Top 10 user-rated Star War Movies that you can watch on May 4

Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts

Deals

Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro not to boast IP rating

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro not to boast IP rating

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Facebook is considering its own bitcoin

BSNL network expansion market share reaches 10.63 percent

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' broadband service

OnePlus 7 Pro India pricing leaks online

Star Wars Day: Top 10 user-rated Star War Movies that you can watch on May 4

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook is considering its own bitcoin

News

Facebook is considering its own bitcoin
'Privacy-focused' Facebook unveils new look, features

News

'Privacy-focused' Facebook unveils new look, features
Top 5 announcements from Facebook s F8 developer conference

News

Top 5 announcements from Facebook s F8 developer conference
Facebook will become digital heritage for dead

News

Facebook will become digital heritage for dead
Facebook F8 2019 developer conference starts today

News

Facebook F8 2019 developer conference starts today

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले OnePlus 7 Pro के तीनों वेरिएंट्स की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

7 मई को भारत लॉन्च होगा HMD Global का नया अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Nokia 4.2, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ Samsung Galaxy M40, सामने आई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

CBSE 10th Results 2019 Date: ऐसे चेक करें 10th का रिजल्ट

Amazon Summer Sale: Xiaomi Redmi Y3 आज एक बार फिर होगा फ्लैश सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

News

Facebook is considering its own bitcoin
News
Facebook is considering its own bitcoin
BSNL network expansion market share reaches 10.63 percent

News

BSNL network expansion market share reaches 10.63 percent
BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' broadband service

News

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' broadband service
OnePlus 7 Pro India pricing leaks online

News

OnePlus 7 Pro India pricing leaks online
Star Wars Day: Top 10 user-rated Star War Movies that you can watch on May 4

News

Star Wars Day: Top 10 user-rated Star War Movies that you can watch on May 4