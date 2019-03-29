comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism
News

Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism

News

Facebook came under pressure after a white man livestreamed a terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand on Facebook Live.

  • Published: March 29, 2019 10:26 PM IST
Facebook blur

Abandoning a long-standing policy of allowing white supremacy to thrive on its platform as nations criticized it for promoting hate propaganda in the wake of New Zealand terror attacks, Facebook has banned praise, support, and representation of white nationalism and white separatism on its platform and Instagram.

“It’s clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on our services,” Facebook said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The ban will come into force next week.

The social networking giant came under pressure after a white man livestreamed a terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand on Facebook Live. The Facebook Live video of the terror attack in which 50 people were killed was viewed over 4,000 times before it was removed.

Besides streaming the 17-minute attack on the first mosque on Facebook, the attacker, Australian national Brenton Tarrant, had also posted a 70-page manifesto detailing his extreme right-wing ideology and hatred for Muslims.

Facebook said it allowed the expressions of white nationalism and white separatism on its platforms because “we were thinking about broader concepts of nationalism and separatism — things like American pride and Basque separatism, which are an important part of people’s identity”.

But over the past three months, said Facebook, its conversations with members of civil society and academics have confirmed that white nationalism and white separatism cannot be meaningfully separated from white supremacy and organized hate groups.

“Going forward, while people will still be able to demonstrate pride in their ethnic heritage, we will not tolerate praise or support for white nationalism and white separatism,” Facebook said.

Facebook users searching for terms associated with white supremacy will be directed to Life After Hate, an organization set up by former violent extremists, which provides crisis intervention, education, support groups, and outreach.

Facebook indicated last year that it would review its policy on white nationalism and white separatism.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday Facebook needed to do a lot more to curb hate propaganda. “In the wake of the terrorist attack, there is much to do,” she said, referring to Facebook, where the attacker had live-streamed the mosque shooting.

Ardern said these measures “should always have fallen within their community guidelines of hate speech”, and that the solution needed to be a global one given the global outreach of social networks.

Apart from Facebook, online video streaming site YouTube – owned by Alphabet, Google’s parent company — also reported removing tens of thousands of videos of the attack from its platform and said what happened was unprecedented for them regarding the scale and speed of dissemination.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2019 10:26 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 6 gets Wi-Fi certification; to come with Android 9 Pie out of the box
News
Asus Zenfone 6 gets Wi-Fi certification; to come with Android 9 Pie out of the box
Oppo Reno: The periscope camera on the smartphone gets disassembled on a leaked video

News

Oppo Reno: The periscope camera on the smartphone gets disassembled on a leaked video

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Photo Map for Google Photos allows you to see where you have travelled according to your photos

News

Photo Map for Google Photos allows you to see where you have travelled according to your photos

Xiaomi Mi Men Sports Shoes 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones to go on sale on April 4: Price and specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi Men Sports Shoes 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones to go on sale on April 4: Price and specifications

Most Popular

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo

Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism

OpenSignal study reveals that Dhanbad is the best city for 4G availability in India

Instagram is currently testing seek-bar for its 60-second long videos

Instagram may change its name to 'Instagram from Facebook'

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism

News

Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism
Instagram is currently testing seek-bar for its 60-second long videos

News

Instagram is currently testing seek-bar for its 60-second long videos
Instagram may change its name to 'Instagram from Facebook'

News

Instagram may change its name to 'Instagram from Facebook'
Man steals $122 million from Facebook and Google using fake invoices

News

Man steals $122 million from Facebook and Google using fake invoices
Court grants Microsoft control of 99 hacking sites

News

Court grants Microsoft control of 99 hacking sites

हिंदी समाचार

40 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले पांच बेहतरीन 55इंच वाले एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

ओप्पो Reno में होगा अब तक का सबसे यूनिक पॉप-अप कैमरा सेटअप

दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किए जाने वाली छठी ट्रैवल ऐप बनी ixigo

500 रुपये से कम कीमत में खरीदें ये 5 बेस्ट ईयरफोन

BSNL ने पेश किए चार नए WiFi हॉटस्पॉट वाउचर, 19 रुपये में मिलेगा हाई-स्पीड WiFi इंटरनेट

News

24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo
News
24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo
Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism

News

Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism
OpenSignal study reveals that Dhanbad is the best city for 4G availability in India

News

OpenSignal study reveals that Dhanbad is the best city for 4G availability in India
Instagram is currently testing seek-bar for its 60-second long videos

News

Instagram is currently testing seek-bar for its 60-second long videos
Instagram may change its name to 'Instagram from Facebook'

News

Instagram may change its name to 'Instagram from Facebook'