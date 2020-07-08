Facebook is shutting down TikTok-clone Lasso

The short video space is hotting up with the ban on TikTok in India. But amidst all this, Facebook has decided to shut down one of its possible TikTok rival called Lasso. The app which launched in 2018 is no longer seen as a viable alternative to the ByteDance-owned platform. Also Read - Gaana launches TikTok-like short video platform 'HotShots': How to use

Interestingly, Lasso never made its way to India. It did launch in the US but we didn't hear a lot about the platform since then. Lasso lets users create fun and short 15-second videos with favorite tunes playing in the background. With Lasso, Facebook was aiming to win over teens, among whom TikTok is immensely popular. Besides recording themselves lip-syncing and dancing to the music, users can also record shot clips like Vines, and share on the social media platform.

Users could sign in to Lasso using their Instagram credentials, or create an account using Facebook. The app needed your permission to access photos, videos and your public profile. Once the setup is complete, you can scroll through the short videos that auto-play as you pass through them.

Facebook Lasso gives way to Instagram Reels in India

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram this week announced Reels, a short-video making tool that will come as a joy to many TikTok users in the country. The move follows the recently imposed ban on TikTok in India. Now Instagram Reels will aim to fill in this void created by the sudden ban.

Instagram Reels will let users create short format videos which by default will be available to share with Instagram’s Explore tab. However, users will also have the option to share their videos directly to their own stories and feed. The Instagram Explore section will remain unchanged. However, there will be some dedicated space for Reels content on the top. The new feature is coming to limited set of users in the country.