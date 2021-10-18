Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details

The social media giant Facebook has officially announced to hire 10,000 people who will help the company develop its metaverse platform. For the unaware, the metaverse is basically Facebook’s new phase of interconnected virtual experiences with the help of technologies such as virtual and augmented reality. Also Read - Hate speech drops by almost half on Facebook, claims company

According to the company, the next computing platform has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social and economic opportunities. "We're announcing a plan to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years," said Nick Clegg, VP Global Affair at Facebook.

"Beyond emerging tech talent, the EU also has an important role to play in shaping the new rules of the internet," he said in a statement on Sunday.

No one company will own and operate the metaverse. Like the internet, its key feature will be its openness and interoperability.

Bringing this to life will take collaboration and cooperation across companies, developers, creators and policymakers.

For Facebook, it will also require continued investment in product and tech talent, as well as growth across the business.

“As we begin the journey of bringing the metaverse to life, the need for highly specialized engineers is one of Facebook’s most pressing priorities,” Clegg said.

Facebook in September announced that it will invest $50 million to partner with the organisation to responsibly build the metaverse.

The “metaverse” is a set of virtual spaces where one can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space.

(With inputs from IANS)