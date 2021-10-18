comscore Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details
News

Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details

News

Facebook has officially announced to hire 10,000 people who will help the company develop its metaverse platform. For the unaware, the metaverse is basically Facebook's new phase of interconnected virtual experiences with the help of technologies such as virtual and augmented reality.

  • Published: October 18, 2021 10:08 PM IST
facebook data breach

The social media giant Facebook has officially announced to hire 10,000 people who will help the company develop its metaverse platform. For the unaware, the metaverse is basically Facebook’s new phase of interconnected virtual experiences with the help of technologies such as virtual and augmented reality. Also Read - Hate speech drops by almost half on Facebook, claims company

According to the company, the next computing platform has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social and economic opportunities. “We’re announcing a plan to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years,” said Nick Clegg, VP Global Affair at Facebook. Also Read - Happy Dusshera 2021 messages, images, stickers, quotes: How to create, send Happy Vijayadashami greetings via WhatsApp

“Beyond emerging tech talent, the EU also has an important role to play in shaping the new rules of the internet,” he said in a statement on Sunday. Also Read - What is WhatsApp end-to-end encrypted backups, How to enable it?

No one company will own and operate the metaverse. Like the internet, its key feature will be its openness and interoperability.

Bringing this to life will take collaboration and cooperation across companies, developers, creators and policymakers.

For Facebook, it will also require continued investment in product and tech talent, as well as growth across the business.

“As we begin the journey of bringing the metaverse to life, the need for highly specialized engineers is one of Facebook’s most pressing priorities,” Clegg said.

Facebook in September announced that it will invest $50 million to partner with the organisation to responsibly build the metaverse.

The “metaverse” is a set of virtual spaces where one can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 18, 2021 10:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: Launch event begins at 10:30PM IST
News
Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: Launch event begins at 10:30PM IST
Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch

WhatsApp working on a new message reactions feature for iOS users

News

WhatsApp working on a new message reactions feature for iOS users

This new device lets you monitor glucose levels without pricking

Wearables

This new device lets you monitor glucose levels without pricking

Elon Musk hopes he has enough wealth to 'extend life to Mars'

News

Elon Musk hopes he has enough wealth to 'extend life to Mars'

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: Watch livestream here

Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch

WhatsApp working on a new message reactions feature for iOS users

iPhone 12 available with Rs 11000 discount in Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale

Apple s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which offers better value?

Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details

News

Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details
Hate speech drops by almost half on Facebook, claims company

News

Hate speech drops by almost half on Facebook, claims company
How to send Dussehra 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

How To

How to send Dussehra 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp
What is WhatsApp end-to-end encrypted backups, How to enable it?

News

What is WhatsApp end-to-end encrypted backups, How to enable it?
Facebook's FB Gaming Press Start virtual event announced

Gaming

Facebook's FB Gaming Press Start virtual event announced

हिंदी समाचार

टिंडर, बम्बल जैसे डेटिंग ऐप्स के जरिए स्कैमर्स कर रहे बिटकॉइन फ्रॉड: रिपोर्ट

Free Fire में इंडियन सर्वर पर मौजूद ये 5 गन स्किन हैं बेस्ट, जानें डिटेल

एप्पल अक्टूबर इवेंट की लाइव अपडेट, यहां जानें पल-पल की खबर

Ulefone Armor 14 स्मार्टफोन 10000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां और कीमत

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह फ्री में पा सकते हैं शानदार Mind It इमोट, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide

News

iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price

News

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price
iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know

Reviews

iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

News

Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: Watch livestream here
News
Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: Watch livestream here
Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details

News

Facebook is hiring for 10,000 posts: Know details
Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch
WhatsApp working on a new message reactions feature for iOS users

News

WhatsApp working on a new message reactions feature for iOS users
iPhone 12 available with Rs 11000 discount in Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale

News

iPhone 12 available with Rs 11000 discount in Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers