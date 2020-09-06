comscore Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp bugs | BGR India
Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp security bugs

Facebook hopes that the new website can work as a security-focused changelog for interested users. Let's check out all the details here.

WhatsApp

Facebook has launched a dedicated web page highlighting all WhatsApp-related vulnerabilities and security issues. This web page will include all the past and present security bugs on WhatsApp. It means that interested users can take a look at newly identified and patched bugs at the same place. Facebook regularly publishes patch notes regarding the bugs on the WhatsApp listing page on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, the company does not share detail regarding the patched security bugs in these patch notes. Instead, the company describes most of these patch notes as ‘security fixes’. Also Read - WhatsApp to bring in new UI, Vacation Mode, and other new features

WhatsApp to inform users about security issues

According to a report from ZDNet, the reason Facebook can’t provide detailed information is due to App Store and Google Play Store policies. However, Facebook hopes that the new website can work as a security-focused changelog for interested users. This WhatsApp security warning page will contain a brief description of the bug. It will also display the Common Vulnerability and Exposure identifier (CVE) of the said bug. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to send trending and fun stickers to friends

Talking about the CVE number, its usual target audience is the security researcher community. Researchers can use this number to track such bugs or issue a warning against possible real-world exploits. In addition, companies can also use CVE as part of security alerts for their customers. Facebook says that the bugs listed on this webpage do not mean they have been exploited. Instead, these are bugs that were recently patched. Also Read - WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version

Moreover, this website will also serve as an example and a warning for users to keep their app up-to-date to prevent future attacks. In addition, this website will also list the patched bugs in the WhatsApp libraries. If this bug has a wider impact beyond the WhatsApp application, then Facebook will notify library developers and OS owners.

“We are very committed to transparency, and this resource is intended to help the broader technology community benefit from the latest advances in our security efforts. We strongly encourage all users to ensure they keep their WhatsApp up-to-date from their respective app stores and update their mobile operating systems whenever updates are available”, Facebook said in a statement.

Best Sellers