Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi

Facebook Hobbi will aim at users interested in areas like DIY, arts and crafts, cooking, baking, and more. Other target areas also include fitness and home decor.

  • Published: February 18, 2020 2:23 PM IST
Facebook Hobbi

Social media giant Facebook has just launched a new app for Apple iOS users. This new app is called Hobbi and currently available on the Apple App Store. The interesting thing is that this new app is similar to another popular app in the market called Pinterest. As per the description on Apple App Store, Hobbi wants to help users “document and remember the things” they love. Interested users can also head to the App Store listing in the United States and other regions. The app is currently not available on the Google Play Store for Android users.

Facebook launches Pinterest-clone Hobbi; details

According to the app description, the app allows users to save and organize the images they like. One can organize the images in collections and albums. Hobbi will aim at users interested in areas like DIY, arts and crafts, cooking, baking, and more. Other target areas also include fitness and home decor. On the surface, the app looks similar to Pinterest. However, Pinterest issued a statement to The Information highlighting the differences between both the apps. According to Engadget, Pinterest believes that Hobbi does not come with its “discoverability, search, and recommendations.”

The report also states that an internal Facebook group is behind this group. This group is the New Product Experimentation (NPE) team. Facebook formed this group back in 2019 under the leadership of former Vine head Jason Toff. The group works on creating small apps for Facebook.

Google Tangi is the TikTok-like video app that promotes creativity

Google Tangi is the TikTok-like video app that promotes creativity

Past reports have also revealed that Facebook is not shy to shut down its apps that don’t perform as expected. The company has shut down several NPE apps that did not perform well. So, Hobbi will be under similar pressure of performance if it has to survive. This new app comes just weeks after Google launched a TikTok-like app called Google Tangi. Google has already added collections inside its Google image search.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 2:23 PM IST

