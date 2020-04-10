comscore Facebook Quiet Mode launched for iOS devices | BGR India
Facebook Quiet Mode feature now currently rolling out for iOS devices. Here is when Android phones will get the feature.

  • Updated: April 10, 2020 5:07 PM IST
Facebook blur

Social Media giant Facebook recently launched a new feature that will help users keep unwanted notifications at bay when they need some quiet. The new feature is called Quiet Mode. Through the coming month, iOS users across the world will start to see the update on their devices. For Android phones, the new update is set to come out in May. Also Read - Facebook quietly adds private dating app to App store

The company is positioning the feature alongside its response efforts against the Coronavirus pandemic. The Quiet Mode feature is the latest in a series of features that brands and social media platforms have been launching lately. The motive of such restrictive features is to keep the amount of time spent on social media in check and to curb addiction. Also Read - Indian government reportedly asked TikTok, Facebook to remove misinformation on coronavirus

There have recently been numerous instances where social media addiction has contributed to individuals feeling more lonely and depressed. Particularly in young people, this has increasingly been a common case. As people are in lockdown across most of the world, they are more vulnerable to social media addiction by spending even more time online. Also Read - Facebook tried to buy NSO Spyware Pegasus to monitor its users: Report

How Quiet Mode works?

The new feature allows users to access a manual switch that can turn all notifications are blocked. There are exceptions to this. Certain privacy update notifications and other legally required alerts will still go through. But the bulk of notifications including Facebook tags, comments and more will be silenced.

To use this, users can simply head to the Facebook app’s main menu. In the Settings and Privacy tab, look for the Your Time on Facebook option. Then click on Manage your time. There will be two switches here. The first is Quiet Mode, which will manually turn on the settings. The other is scheduled Quiet Mode. This will help you set custom days or time durations when you want the notifications off. You can schedule multiple slots for Facebook Quiet Mode as well.

  • Published Date: April 10, 2020 12:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 10, 2020 5:07 PM IST

