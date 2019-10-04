comscore Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook launches Threads from Instagram on iOS and Android; yet another Snapchat-like app
News

Facebook launches Threads from Instagram on iOS and Android; yet another Snapchat-like app

News

It is a new camera-first messaging app that will help users stay connected to a close or smaller circle of friends. According to Facebook, Threads will let you share photos, videos, messages, Stories and more with your Instagram close friends list.

  • Published: October 4, 2019 12:35 PM IST
Threads from Instagram Facebook

In yet another attempt to clone Snapchat, Facebook has launched a stand-alone app for Instagram users called “Threads from Instagram“. It is a new camera-first messaging app that will help users stay connected to a close or smaller circle of friends. After the Facebook announcement, Snap shares fell as much as 7 percent on Thursday. Instagram claims it has over 500 million daily active users while Snap has 203 million daily users. According to Facebook, Threads will let you share photos, videos, messages, Stories and more with your Instagram close friends list.

Threads from Instagram details

The new app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices. Robby Stein, Director of Product, Instagram stated, “You are in control of who can reach you on Threads”. The statement went on to add, “You can customize the experience around the people who matter most”. Over the last few years, Facebook introduced several ways to share visually on Instagram and connect with people. These include sharing everyday moments on Stories to visual messages on Direct.

Stein added, “But for your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day. That’s why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space.” Users can use Threads to message close friends on Instagram with a dedicated inbox and notifications. Threads open directly to the camera and allow you to add shortcuts. This interface allows users to share what they are doing in just two taps. According to Karina Newton, Head of Policy, Instagram, the company has built Threads with privacy in mind. “Your ‘close friends’ list is private and totally in your control.” She added, “Only you can see it, no one can request to be added to it.”

Facebook begins test to let users hide Likes

Also Read

Facebook begins test to let users hide Likes

The app does not come with a pending inbox for message requests. It is only limited to close friends that the user has added. “Status” is an opt-in feature for sharing what you’re up to with your close friends. “You can choose from suggested statuses or turn on Auto Status, which automatically lets your close friends know. Facebook clarified that it does not store the location data that Threads app shares with other users. The UI is similar to what we have seen on Snapchat. In addition, it works independently of the Instagram app.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 4, 2019 12:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Panasonic launches new 4K and smart TV models in India
Smart TVs
Panasonic launches new 4K and smart TV models in India
Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor

News

Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out top deals on last day

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out top deals on last day

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Realme 5, Samsung S9 and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Realme 5, Samsung S9 and more

OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more

News

OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor

OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor

News

Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor
Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

News

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying
WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

News

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file
Here's how to link your Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Here's how to link your Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile
UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

News

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 के रेंडर में दिखा कर्व डिस्प्ले और पंच होल सेल्फी कैमरा

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल का आखिरी दिन आज, Realme के इन 5 स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रही है शानदार डील

BSNL ने अपने एनुअल 1,699 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को बढ़ाकर 455 दिन किया

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 के लिए रोल आउट किया गया नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Flipkart Big Billion Days vs Amazon Great Indian Festival: सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन डील्स

News

Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor
News
Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor
OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more

News

OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more
OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download

News

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download
Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch