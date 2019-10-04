Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor

In yet another attempt to clone Snapchat, Facebook has launched a stand-alone app for Instagram users called “Threads from Instagram“. It is a new camera-first messaging app that will help users stay connected to a close or smaller circle of friends. After the Facebook announcement, Snap shares fell as much as 7 percent on Thursday. Instagram claims it has over 500 million daily active users while Snap has 203 million daily users. According to Facebook, Threads will let you share photos, videos, messages, Stories and more with your Instagram close friends list.

Threads from Instagram details

The new app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices. Robby Stein, Director of Product, Instagram stated, “You are in control of who can reach you on Threads”. The statement went on to add, “You can customize the experience around the people who matter most”. Over the last few years, Facebook introduced several ways to share visually on Instagram and connect with people. These include sharing everyday moments on Stories to visual messages on Direct.

Stein added, “But for your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day. That’s why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space.” Users can use Threads to message close friends on Instagram with a dedicated inbox and notifications. Threads open directly to the camera and allow you to add shortcuts. This interface allows users to share what they are doing in just two taps. According to Karina Newton, Head of Policy, Instagram, the company has built Threads with privacy in mind. “Your ‘close friends’ list is private and totally in your control.” She added, “Only you can see it, no one can request to be added to it.”

The app does not come with a pending inbox for message requests. It is only limited to close friends that the user has added. “Status” is an opt-in feature for sharing what you’re up to with your close friends. “You can choose from suggested statuses or turn on Auto Status, which automatically lets your close friends know. Facebook clarified that it does not store the location data that Threads app shares with other users. The UI is similar to what we have seen on Snapchat. In addition, it works independently of the Instagram app.

With inputs from IANS