comscore Your Facebook Messenger chats were heard by third-party vendors
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook let people listen to your Messenger chats: Report
News

Facebook let people listen to your Messenger chats: Report

News

Facebook became the latest company to stop third-party recordings of chats on the Messenger app. Other recent companies in the limelight were Apple, Amazon, and Google.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 12:30 PM IST
facebook-mark-zuckerberg-f8-keynote-2019

Facebook has become the latest tech giant paying third-party contractors to transcribe and listen to your conversations on its Messenger app. Other companies accused of doing the same recently include Google, Apple and Amazon,

“Much like Apple and Google, we paused human review of audio more than a week ago,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNET. Earlier, Bloomberg reported on the existence of such Facebook program. The contractors had no knowledge of where the audio was being recorded or how it was obtained.

Since 2015, Facebook Messenger has offered a feature to transcribe voice clips to text, although it is turned off by default. “Facebook reportedly said affected users had selected the option to have their voice chats transcribed in their Messenger settings, and added that the data associated with the recordings was anonymized before being listened to by contractors,” said the report.

Apple, Google and Amazon recently suspended human review of user audio recordings after reports said the companies used third-party contractors to listen users’ voice recordings. After facing flak, Google and Apple both stopped snooping on users’ conversations.

While Apple suspended the programme that let its virtual assistant Siri listen to users’ recordings for “quality control”, Google stopped listening and transcribing Google Assistant recordings in Europe. Belgian broadcaster VRT NWS reported last month that users’ conversations with Google Home speakers were being recorded and audio clips were being sent to sub-contractors who then “transcribed the audio files for subsequent use in improving Google’s speech recognition technology”, thus, raising serious privacy concerns.

The iPhone-maker was reportedly paying contractors to listen to recorded conversations of Siri. A report that surfaced last week raised concerns as a former contractor at the iPhone-maker claimed that Siri interactions are sent to workers who listen to the recordings and are asked to grade it for a variety of factors.

A Google spokesperson said it has paused “language reviews” while Apple has said it would issue a software update in future that will let Siri users choose whether they participate in the grading process or not.

“Amazon saw the initial round of flak for allowing contractors to manually review Alexa recordings without express user permission, forcing the company to add an opt-out to its Echo devices,” reports TechCrunch.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 12:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

How to download Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers
How To
How to download Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers
Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

News

Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

News

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

News

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

Most Popular

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

Facebook let people listen to your Messenger chats: Report

Realme 5 Pro confirmed to feature 48MP quad-camera

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook let people listen to your Messenger chats: Report

News

Facebook let people listen to your Messenger chats: Report
Facebook s Dark Mode is underworks for Android: Report

News

Facebook s Dark Mode is underworks for Android: Report
WhatsApp has three critical flaws and only one is fixed

News

WhatsApp has three critical flaws and only one is fixed
WhatsApp yet to fix a flaw that allows hackers to edit or change messages

News

WhatsApp yet to fix a flaw that allows hackers to edit or change messages
WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report

News

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Messaging Assistant अब हिंदी में भी बोलेगा

OnePlus TV के नाम से लॉन्च होगा कंपनी का पहला टीवी

Realme 5 Pro में होगा 48-मेगापिक्सल वाला क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप, कंपनी ने शेयर की सैंपल इमेज

Vivo NEX 3 को waterfall कर्व स्क्रीन और 3.5mm audio jack के साथ किया जाएगा पेश

HTC Wildfire X My Buddy स्मार्टफोन भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च

News

Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report
News
Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report
EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

News

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released
RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

News

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report
Facebook let people listen to your Messenger chats: Report

News

Facebook let people listen to your Messenger chats: Report
Realme 5 Pro confirmed to feature 48MP quad-camera

News

Realme 5 Pro confirmed to feature 48MP quad-camera