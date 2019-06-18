comscore Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency, Calibra digital wallet revealed
  • Home
  • News
  • Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency announced with Calibra digital wallet; coming in 2020
News

Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency announced with Calibra digital wallet; coming in 2020

News

Facebook has named the cryptocurrency as Libra. In addition to this, Facebook will not really own or control Libra. Instead, the Libra Association will control and develop Libra cryptocurrency.

  • Published: June 18, 2019 6:27 PM IST
Facebook Libra Crypotcurrency and Calibra Wallet 2.0

Facebook has announced its much-anticipated cryptocurrency. Facebook has named the cryptocurrency as Libra. In addition to this, Facebook will not really own or control Libra. Instead, the Libra Association will control and develop Libra cryptocurrency. All members of the Libra Association will be responsible for developing and steering Libra Cryptocurrency in the right direction. Similar to all the association members, Facebook will also have just one vote in the Libra Association.

Currently, the association has 28 founding members, a number that according to the claims by Facebook, will reach 100 before the official launch. Some major names as part of the association include MasterCard, Visa, Uber, PayU, PayPal, coinbase, and Spotify. Other names include stripe, eBay, lyft, Vodafone, Facebook, and Calibra. Talking about Calibra, Facebook has also launched its Calibra digital wallet along with the Libra cryptocurrency.

Libra cryptocurrency: A stablecoin token

Cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin is known for its volatile nature and huge fluctuations in the value. This made people a bit apprehensive about cryptocurrencies. To combat that, Facebook has opted for stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is stable in value. To ensure long term stability of Libra, each of the founding members have paid at least $10 million to become a validatory node operator. Libra blockchain will control and manage all the Libra Cryptocurrency transactions. Facebook noted that Libra cryptocurrency and Calibra wallet will launch in 2020 given developers across the world enough time to fix any issues in the Libra blockchain.

According to the announcement, Facebook has also launched a new subsidiary company called Calibra. This separate company will be in charge of handling your crypto transactions and not mix that with your Facebook data. This segregation will also ensure that Facebook does not use Libra payments and transactions to serve ads to users. Facebook will not tie your identity to all your publicly visible transactions in the Blockchain. This is probably the next big bet from Facebook. However, Facebook is aiming for the financial world instead of the way you connect with your friends, family, and colleagues.

Facebook Libra (left) and Facebook Calibra (right) logos

Facebook Libra (left) and Facebook Calibra (right) logos

Calibra Wallet on Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Android, iOS, and more

Facebook Calibra Wallet for Libra Cryptocurrency

Calibra will launch its first product, the Calibra wallet in 2020. To ensure widespread adoption, the company will launch this new wallet on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp along with dedicated apps on iOS, Android, and more. Facebook wants to ensure that users can easily send money to their friends, family, colleagues, and anyone across the world. The only requirement for this to work will be a smartphone. Facebook claims that the process will be as easy as sending a text message. Facebook revealed that it will have similar measures for security that traditional banks employ. Some of these measures include anti-fraud measures.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 18, 2019 6:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India
thumb-img
Gaming
New Battle Points changes being introduced to PUBG
thumb-img
News
Poco F1 update rolling out now with May 2019 security patch
thumb-img
News
Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box price in India slashed

Editor's Pick

Flipkart LAP IT UP sale: Top laptop deals
Deals
Flipkart LAP IT UP sale: Top laptop deals
Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency announced with Calibra digital wallet

News

Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency announced with Calibra digital wallet

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 with 5,000 preloaded songs launched

News

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 with 5,000 preloaded songs launched

Best gaming smartphones to buy in India

Gaming

Best gaming smartphones to buy in India

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India

News

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency announced with Calibra digital wallet

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 with 5,000 preloaded songs launched

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

Hathway Broadband 125Mbps plan with no FUP now starts at Rs 549

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency announced with Calibra digital wallet

News

Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency announced with Calibra digital wallet
Motorola One Power price cut in India

Deals

Motorola One Power price cut in India
Android Q Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 and 6T now available

News

Android Q Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 and 6T now available
WhatsApp update ensures that you don t send images to the wrong contact

News

WhatsApp update ensures that you don t send images to the wrong contact
Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

News

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A5s का 4GB RAM वेरिएंट भारत में सेल के लिए आया, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 और Carvaan 2.0 Gold भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Android स्मार्टफोन पर 60 FPS पर चलाएं PUBG Mobile, आसान होगा चिकन डिनर

Apple के 5G iPhone में होगी 5.4 इंच और 5.7 इंच की OLED डिस्प्ले, 2020 में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma ने भारत में पहली AI इनेबल्ड Revolt Electric Motorcycle लॉन्च की, Amazon से करें Pre-order

News

Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency announced with Calibra digital wallet
News
Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency announced with Calibra digital wallet
Saregama Carvaan 2.0 with 5,000 preloaded songs launched

News

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 with 5,000 preloaded songs launched
Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India

News

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared
Hathway Broadband 125Mbps plan with no FUP now starts at Rs 549

News

Hathway Broadband 125Mbps plan with no FUP now starts at Rs 549