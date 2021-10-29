Last night at the Connect event 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to change Facebook’s name to Meta. Users must note that the name change has been for the parent company and not for any of the products served by the company, namely Instagram, Facebook app, Messenger, WhatsApp, among others. Also Read - Instagram Link Stickers share in Stories now available for everyone: Here's how to use it

This takes us back to 2015 when tech giant abruptly changed its parent company name to Alphabet. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram might witness a 45 percent drop in teenage users over the next two years: Report

The biggest question is – why did Zuckerberg change Facebook’s name to Meta? Also Read - WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre

Users around the world are going gaga over the name change and want to know why the company decided to change the name so abruptly. To this Zuckerberg said that he wants people to know the company not as a social media giant but as ”metaverse”.

Facebook to Meta: But why?

During the virtual event last night, CEO Zuckerberg said that the name Facebook is limited to represent what the company wants to do in the future. He further highlighted that Meta will not just represent the usual Facebook services and apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram and others, but also the evolving work around augmented and virtual reality products.

Zuckerberg said that the name Meta reflects “who we are and what we hope to build.” “Over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company,” he further added.

“From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first… I hope that people come to know the Meta brand and the future that we stand for,” he also said.

Many want to know what Meta primarily stands for. The new Facebook name Meta is basically coined from the term Metaverse, a term that was first coined in a dystopian novel nearly three decades ago.

Of late, the term Metaverse has gained wide attraction in the Silicon Valley. The key idea around using Metaverse at this age is to build a shared virtual space which can be accessed by people worldwide using different devices.