Facebook now lets you lock Messenger Chats with Face ID

Just like WhatsApp, you can lock the chat app on iPhone or iPad, while Android users will get the feature soon.

  • Published: July 23, 2020 6:39 PM IST
Facebook Messenger chats can now be secured with a biometric lock. The platform now lets users lock their chats via Face ID or Touch ID on Apple devices. The feature was in the testing phase till last month, and now the company is rolling out to all iPhone and iPad users. Also Read - Facebook Messenger on mobile gets screen sharing feature

Messenger is used by over billions of users across the globe, so getting this security feature is a good move. Facebook says Android users will also get the option via Face Unlock or fingerprint sensor in the near future. For iPhones, users need to head over to Settings on the Messenger app. Over there in the Privacy section, you will notice a new feature called App Lock. Enable the option, which makes sure the Messenger screen doesn’t open unless you unlock it with Face ID. Also Read - Facebook SDK causes problems in iOS apps: Report

You already have this option on WhatsApp and it seems Facebook wants to offer the feature for its other products as well. The company claims it wants to increase the privacy measures of all its products and they will be adding new ones in the coming months. Also Read - Apple’s Face ID can be easily bypassed using modified glasses: Security researchers

Facebook Messenger gets screen sharing on mobile

A few days back, Messenger got support for screen sharing on mobile. With this feature, you can allow other people to view your mobile screen. This works when you’re on a one-on-one call or a group chat. Facebook says you can share the screen with up to 8 people in a group chat.

To make use of the new feature, update the Messenger app to the latest version. Once you’ve done that, swipe up from the bottom of the screen while making a call through Messenger. Click on the ‘Share your screen’ option and select ‘Start Sharing’.

Facebook Messenger on mobile gets screen sharing feature

With screen sharing, people can browse through content on another person’s phone. This way, you don’t have to share content individually. Yes, there are privacy concerns related to the feature but it’s up to the person to make sure they are only connecting with known contacts/friends for the option.

