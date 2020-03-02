Facebook Messenger gets a new two-tabbed redesign

Facebook is reportedly planning a major revamp for its Messenger app. Facebook Messenger, according to a report, will get an extensive redesign on iOS. With the new app, Facebook reportedly wants to simplify the user experience. The new version of Messenger will be centered around stories and friends. It means the app will drop all non-essential features and services. The new app will also see Facebook Messenger move away from its direction of pushing users towards brands.

According to TechCrunch, the new version of the Messenger app will drop the “Discover” tab altogether. The Discover tab worked as a home for chat bots. It was also the easiest way for users to discover brands, games and communicate with businesses. Facebook has been working to remove games from Messenger since last summer. The games platform is reportedly migrating to a broader Facebook Gaming platform. With the new app, Facebook seems to be giving Messenger a new identity.

Facebook already has WhatsApp and Instagram as direct and group messaging tools. The Messenger app redesign could serve as just another messaging platform in the broader scheme of things. The redesign will also help the service mitigate the antitrust issues around user privacy and abuse of user data. TechCrunch report notes that Facebook Messenger will have some of these features but they will be hidden from the user’s view.

“Chat bots, businesses and games are being hidden, but not completely banished from Messenger,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch. “They’ll still be accessible if users purposefully seek them through the Messenger search bar, Pages and ads on Facebook, buttons to start conversations on businesses’ websites, and m.me URL that create QR codes which open to business accounts in Messenger.”

The new design for Facebook Messenger has two tabs at the bottom. One is for People and another tab is for Chats. The chats tab will reportedly show all of your active Messenger threads. The People tab will show a list of currently active friends as well as Stories. The redesign also emphasizes the full-screen design of Stories and will further compete with Snapchat. Facebook has confirmed roll out of this new design. Some users have reportedly received the update.