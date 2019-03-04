Facebook Messenger: Here is how to enable the hidden dark mode with a moon emoji

Facebook has been working on revamping its Messenger app with a new interface along with a number of new features that are present on other messaging platforms. The company has already rolled out the simpler interface for its mobile users on Android and iOS with other features in the pipeline. According to already present information, one of the features that users have long been asking and yet to roll-out is the dark mode for the app. The company has not given any official indication on when the feature may roll out. However, recent information indicates that the feature is already present in the code of the app.

According to a Reddit post by user “hegaton”, the hidden dark mode in the Messenger can easily be enabled with the help of the moon emoji. This indicates that Facebook is ready to roll out the feature to its users with a likely server-side switch. A report by XDA Developers indicates that it is not surprising that the app already has the code for dark mode as users with root access to their Android devices can already force enable the mode for about two months now.

However, the new emoji method to enable this mode seems to be official and does not require any rooting. As noted in the report, the activation of dark mode with the help of the moon emoji is likely to be an easter egg for users. The best part about this is that it only involves one step which includes sending the emoji of a crescent moon to anyone in the Messenger chat.

However, the user will have to completely exit from the messenger app and then launch it again and then long press on the moon emoji that they sent to enable the dark mode. Long pressing on the moon emoji will enable a “Dark Mode” toggle for users in the settings section of their Facebook Messenger app. If this does not work then try sending the emoji after long pressing and holding it to increase its size while the remaining instructions remain the same. The method works on both iOS as well as Android versions of the app.