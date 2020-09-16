Facebook has added a new feature to its Facebook Messenger and it is called ‘Watch Together’. As per the announcement made by the company, the new feature can be used with Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms, so that users can watch Facebook videos with friends and family. Facebook is saying that more than 150 million video calls are made daily on Messenger, with more than 200 million videos being uploaded. Also Read - Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

With the 'Watch Together' feature, you can have a fun time with friends and other people without leaving your home while watching a movie, a game, or an original Facebook Watch production. The new feature allows you to watch together and see your friends' reactions.

Watch Together allows the visualization of content with people in the same room. Giving all of them the same opportunity to suggest the content that they want. Be it a specific video or simply browsing between the categories offered by the application.

Facebook Watch Together for creators

The company promotes the new Watch Together feature also as a good thing for content creators. As part of the launch, Facebook entered into a partnership with Melissa Alcantara, a well-known author, and gym instructor. The partnership focuses on creating a series of fitness videos. It can be used by people who want to exercise with their friends without having to be physically in the same environment.

To use the Watch Together feature, simply start a video call on Facebook Messenger or in a Messenger Room. Then, slide the screen up and select the Watch Together option from the menu. You can choose between suggested content or access a specific category like ‘TV and movies’, for example. The company has confirmed that you can watch videos together with up to eight people on Facebook Messenger. And up to 50 people in Messenger Rooms. The new feature is free and will be available globally later this week for iOS and Android.